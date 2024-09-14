A sofa bed is the perfect piece of furniture for those looking to maximize space and functionality in their home. Ideal for apartments, small living rooms or guest rooms, a sofa bed offers the practical and comfortable solution for entertaining your guests and provide them with a comfortable place to sleep.

On the Suburbia website you can find an unmissable offer, it is the M & E Muebles Manne futon made of chenille, a very useful piece of furniture with a modern design, which combines with any style of decoration.And the best part is that it’s now available for almost half price, with an incredible discount.

From $22,990 before its huge discount, for a limited time you can purchase it for only $11,250, plus you can take advantage of the option of up to 6 months without interest of $1,875 per month. An unbeatable price for a piece of furniture that offers features designed to satisfy both space and comfort needs, in addition to its promotion, you can enjoy free shipping nationwide.



Don’t miss the opportunity to get the M & E Muebles Manne chenille Futon with an incredible discount of almost 50%. Ideal for any space, this sofa bed is an investment that combines style, comfort and utility since you can adjust it to enjoy reading or watching your favorite programs.

Features of the Manne sofa bed:



◉ Versatile and Compact Design: With a length of 113 cm, width of 115 cm, height of 60 cm and weight of 49.50 kg, this sofa bed is ideal for multiple areas. Thanks to its compact size, it is perfect for optimizing space in any room.

◉ Comfort tailored to your needs: It offers medium comfort with a movable backrest that adapts to your posture, ideal for relaxing or enjoying a good movie. The legless structure provides a minimalist and modern style, ideal for any type of decoration.

◉ High-quality materials: Made of chenille material, known for its softness and durability, and foam filling that provides comfortable and firm support. This sofa bed is not only stylish but also resistant to daily use.

◉ No assembly required, so you can enjoy it from the moment you receive it. Plus, its armchair design easily converts into a single bed, allowing for versatile use in any space.