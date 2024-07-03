Are you looking to update your kitchen with high-quality utensils? Suburbia is selling off the Cinsa Granito Jade vitrified steel cookware set 15-piece conventional non-stick cookware set is on sale, with a reduced price that will win you over.

This high-end set offered by the department store and becoming indispensable for your home, previously had a price from $2,199, can now be yours for only $1,699, plus if you order it online, you have free shipping to the entire country.

Recognized for its quality and durability, Cinsa has earned the trust of thousands of homes thanks to its innovations in the culinary field. Its products are safe, as they are made from toxic-free materials, ensuring that food is not contaminated and retains its natural properties.

Non-stick vitreous steel is an exceptional material for the kitchen. This type of steel is coated with a layer of vitreous enamel, which gives it several advantages such as durability, safety, ease of cleaning and versatility.

Features of the Cinsa Jade Granite Cookware Set

This cookware set adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen with its white and mint granite design. Each piece is unique, handcrafted in a special edition.

◉ Suitable for gas, electric and induction stoves.

◉ Handcrafted: Special edition made of toxic-free vitrified steel.

◉ Attractive design: Granite in white and mint exterior color.

◉ Non-stick coating: Prevents food from sticking.

◉ Tempered glass lids: Maintain heat and allow you to see the food while it cooks.

◉ Heat retention: Vitrified steel retains heat, ideal for soups and broths.

Specifications

◉ Brand: CINSA

◉ Business model: Jade Granite

◉ Number of pieces: 15 pieces

◉ Material: Vitrified steel

◉ Dishwasher safe: Yes

◉ Non-stick: Conventional

◉ Oven safe: No

◉ Sustainable: Non-toxic

◉ Game Contents

◉ Tall broth pot 22 cm. / 6.2 l.

◉ 24 cm deep fryer with non-stick coating / 3 l.

◉ Rice cooker 22 cm. / 3.7 l.

◉ Saucepan 16 cm. / 1.4 l.

◉ Kettle glass 14 cm. / 1.8 l.

◉ 24 cm frying pan with non-stick coating.

◉ 22 cm frying pan with non-stick coating.

◉ Glass lid 24 cm.

◉ Glass lid 22 cm.

◉ Glass lid 16 cm.

◉ Glass lid 14 cm.

◉ Nylon spatula

◉ Nylon spoon

◉ Nylon ladle

◉ Nylon hollow spoon