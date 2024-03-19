For those who look for fashion items and enjoy sophistication in every detail, Suburbia offers a wide selection of trendy items for women and men, this chain of stores offers a unique shopping experience, where quality and style They merge to create looks and fragrances that reflect your personality.

At Suburbia, you'll find everything you need to keep up with the latest fashion trends. From clothing to accessories, the variety of options available will allow you to express your style in a unique and authentic way, this time we tell you that the store also offers a selection of luxury perfumes at irresistible prices.

Are you looking for the perfect gift for that special person or do you just want to treat yourself to a new fragrance? Suburbia is selling perfumes from renowned brands such as Carolina Herrera, Nautica, Dolce&Gabbana, Perry Ellis and Giorgio Armani, from just $578. These fragrances are the perfect complement to any outfit, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your personal style.

Giorgio Armani Emporio Eau de Toilette for Men

⦿ Price: $1,830

⦿ Top notes are yuzu, sage and cardamom

⦿ Middle notes are nutmeg, rose and orris root

⦿ Base notes are white musk, sandalwood, vetiver and tonka bean

Perry Ellis 360° Red Eau de Toilette for Men

⦿ Price: $759

⦿ Top notes are orange, nutmeg, lime, mandarin orange, bergamot, cloves and cinnamon

⦿ Middle notes are lavender and coriander

⦿ Base notes are patchouli, vetiver, sandalwood, musk, Japanese red cedar and oakmoss

Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue For Men Eau de toilette for men

⦿ Price: $2,169

⦿ Top notes are grapefruit, bergamot, Sicilian mandarin orange and Virginia juniper

⦿ Middle notes are pepper, rosemary and Brazilian rosewood

⦿ Base notes are musk, incense and oakmoss

Nautica Blue Eau de Toilette for Men

⦿ Price: $578

Carolina Herrera Ch Men Eau de Toilette for Men

⦿ Price: $2,192

⦿ Includes 1 perfume + 1 refillable mini atomizer