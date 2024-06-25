Suburbia stands out among its competitors by offering high-quality brands and an exceptional shopping experience. With a wide variety of products ranging from fashion to appliances, and if you like drink coffee every day regardless of the season, Suburbia has a sale on a prestigious Ninja brand coffee maker.

The department store has a special offer on the Ninja CM401 Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Originally priced at $5,499, you can now purchase it for only $4,399, and with the option of up to 6 months interest-free and free shipping so you can order it online without worrying about transportation.

This coffee maker from the renowned Ninja brand is an excellent addition for coffee lovers, since Ninja is known for its innovation and quality in the world of home appliances. Their products are designed to make daily life easier and deliver professional results at home.

Features of the Cold Brew Ninja CM401 Coffee Maker

Charge your day with energy with a delicious cup of freshly brewed coffee. Enjoy an espresso or an exquisite frothy coffee with milk. And how about a cold brew? It is a cold infusion of coffee that you can also prepare in this coffee maker.

The Ninja CM401 Coffee Maker allows you to prepare from a single cup, half a jug or a full jug, adapting to all your needs so you can enjoy this high-quality item at any time of the day.

Specifications:

◉ Auto power off: No

◉ Milk texturizer: Automatic/manual

◉ Types of coffee that can be prepared: Americano, espresso, latte, macchiato, cappuccino, mocha

◉ Finished indicator: Audible alert

◉ Type of coffee: Ground

◉ Cup capacity: 10

◉ Family or collection: Without family or collection

◉ Product type: Cold brew coffee maker

◉ Brand: Ninja

◉ Coffee maker technology: Hot and cold

◉ Manufacturer warranty: 1 year

◉ Operation: Digital

◉ Voltage: 120V

Dimensions:

◉ Product width: 30cm

◉ Product height: 38 cm