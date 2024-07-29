Having tools that simplify our daily tasks is necessary in the face of the many activities of everyday life. An efficient kitchen system helps you save time, as well as allowing you to experiment with new recipes in a simple and effortless way. Among the options available in Suburbia’s extensive catalog where it offers items for all needs, with different functions, the Ninja SS350 kitchen system stands out for its versatility and functionality, becoming an indispensable ally in the home, and at Suburbia you will find it with a great promotion.

The Ninja brand has established itself as a benchmark in high-quality household appliances, and the SS350 model is no exception. This set combines three appliances in one: a powerful blender, a food processor and a smoothie bowl maker. With its innovative design and advanced features, the Ninja SS350 is ideal for those looking for an all-in-one tool.

If you’re considering upgrading your kitchen, now is the perfect time. Suburbia is offering an incredible promotion on the Ninja SS350 kitchen system, which was previously priced at $6,999 and is now available for just $5,699. Plus, you can get it with up to 6 months interest-free for $949.83 per month, and enjoy free shipping nationwide.

This system makes food preparation easy, as well as encouraging healthier eating by allowing for the creation of fresh smoothies, homemade nut butters, ice cream, and much more. Its ability to shred, slice, grate, and knead makes it a versatile tool for any kitchen. Learn about all of its features and take advantage of the discount that the department store has for you so that you don’t miss out on the opportunity to get a new product.

Characteristics:

◉ 3-in-1 Versatility: Blender, food processor and smoothie bowl maker in one device.

◉ Durable Material: Tritan tumbler, known for its strength and durability.

◉ Variable Speed ​​Control: Thanks to smartTORQUE technology, it is perfect for thick ingredients such as smoothies, sauces and peanut butter.

◉ Auto-iQ Programs: Five preset programs make it easy to prepare a variety of recipes.

◉ Generous capacity: With a 2.1 liter glass, it is ideal for preparing large quantities.

Practical Design: Flip Top lid with pouring spout for convenient, spill-free serving.