Becoming independent is an exciting and challenging step, every decision with product purchases can significantly impact the functionality and budget of your new home. One of the most versatile and practical pieces of furniture that You can purchase a sofa bed as it saves space and offers a comfortable solution for you and your surprise guests.

At Suburbia, you will find everything you need to equip your home with style and functionality. The department store in its branches and website offers a wide variety of items that adapt to all your needs, from furniture to decorative accessories, including sofa beds in different designs, materials and colors, ideal for all tastes and spaces, and also offers furniture with various measurements to ensure that you find the perfect piece for any corner of your home.

In the department store you can find the incredible Monaco multifunctional microfiber sofa bed at an irresistible price. Originally priced at $23,549, you can now purchase it for only $10,349. In addition, to make your purchase easier, offers the possibility of financing it for up to 6 months without interest for only $1,724.83 per month.

Features of the Mateo Folding Sofa Bed Model

The Mateo sofa bed is the perfect solution to optimize space in your home without compromising comfort and style. With a modern and multifunctional design, it adapts to any environment, Whether it’s the living room, bedrooms, studios and more, if you order from your home, Suburbia offers free shipping nationwide.

◉ Guaranteed comfort: Thanks to its high-density foam filling, the Mateo sofa bed offers ergonomic support and comfort while resting.

◉ High-quality materials: It features suede-type microfiber fabric and a pine wood structure, which guarantees durability and resistance.

◉ Modern and functional design: This two-tier sofa bed easily transforms into a mattress, ideal for up to three people.

◉ Ideal for small spaces: Perfect for homes with limited areas or to create an additional seating area.

Monaco Sofa Bed Specifications

◉ Brand: MONACO

◉ Number of places: 3

◉ Collection: Multifunctional

Dimensions:

◉ Length: 180 cm

◉ Width: 75 cm

◉ Height: 15 cm

◉ Weight: 25 kg

◉ Area of ​​Use: Living Room

◉ Leg Shape: Square

◉ Backrest Type: Movable

◉ Comfort Type: Medium

◉ Assembly Required: No

◉ Material: Microfiber

◉ Filling: Foam

Product Dimensions

◉ Sofa: Length 135 cm x Width 75 cm x Height 64 cm

◉ Extended Sofa Bed: Length 190 cm x Width 110 cm x Height 15 cm

Care

◉ Clean with vacuum cleaner.

◉ Clean with a semi-damp cloth.

◉ For deep stains, consult an expert.