The LG brand has consolidated its worldwide prestige for its constant innovation and cutting-edge technology in electronic products and household appliances. Precisely, in Suburbia, you will find a wide range of products, including clothing, accessories and an excellent selection of household appliances from recognized brands such as LG, since It has become a benchmark in the industry for its advanced technology and the intelligent design of its appliances, particularly its washing centres.

In view of this, in the department store you can find everything from refrigerators, televisions to laundry centers. These latest LG white goods guarantee optimal performance to keep clothes clean and well cared for. optimizing time and effort by integrating cutting-edge technology with efficient designs that optimize the use of space.

One of the best discounts you can find on their website is the LG LP Gas 22 kg Tower Washing Center WK22VS6P, which is currently at an incredible discount of almost $30,000. With a starting price of $65,499, Today you can purchase it for $33,999 and take advantage of the option of up to 72 biweekly payments with MINI PAYMENTS of only $1,271.00.

In addition to the discount, and installment payments, Suburbia offers free shipping nationwide, making this offer even more attractive, Learn all the details of this high-end item that ensures superior care for your clothes.

Features of the LG WashTower™ Laundry Center

The LG WashTower™ tower-type laundry center is an all-in-one solution, with a washer and dryer integrated into a single unit. This unique design allows for space optimization without sacrificing performance, making it ideal for homes with small areas.

◉ 22 kg washing and 22 kg drying capacity (LP gas): Ideal for large quantities of laundry.

◉ Single Tower Design: Save space and get a centralized washing and drying experience.

◉ AI DD™ Technology (LG Direct Drive™ Motor with Artificial Intelligence): Detects the weight and characteristics of the fabrics to automatically adjust the most suitable washing pattern, ensuring greater care for the garments.

◉ Centralized control panel: Facilitates the management of both the washing machine and the dryer from a single point.

◉ Inverter Direct Drive™ motor with 10-year warranty: Greater durability and lower energy consumption.

◉ WiFi connectivity with LG ThinQ™: Control and monitor the washing process from your cell phone, providing comfort and total control.

Specs:

◉ Color: Silver

◉ Dimensions: Width 70 cm, Depth 77 cm, Height 189 cm

◉ Finish: Steel

◉ Loading type: Front

◉ Control: Touch

◉ Number of temperature settings: 3

◉ Stackable: Yes

◉ Voltage: 120 V

◉ Operation: LP Gas

◉ End of cycle alarm: Yes

◉ Automatic temperature control: Yes