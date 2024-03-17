Renovating your bedroom has never been so easy and accessible. If you are looking for a practical way to optimize space and give a modern touch to your room, Suburbia highlights on its website a wooden bunk bed that combines style and functionality perfectly.

The department store stands out by offering a wide variety of furniture for every corner of the home, and this wooden bunk bed is no exception. With an incredible discount of almost 13 thousand pesos, the Starting price of $31,751 drops to just $18,990, an opportunity you can't miss.

In addition, so that you can transform your bedroom into a comfortable, functional and stylish space with the Hans wooden bunk bed to guarantee your rest and not worry about an extra cost when ordering it online, Suburbia offers free shipping nationwide, so you can receive your bunk bed directly to your doorstep..

Characteristics:

⦿ Bunk beds are a smart and versatile option for any bedroom.

⦿ In addition to providing space for two people, they are ideal for small rooms or for those who want to maximize the available space.

⦿ With its elegant and contemporary design, the Hans wooden bunk bed from Suburbia adds a touch of style to any environment.

⦿ The Hans bunk bed features horizontal panels and clean lines that come together to create a classic contemporary style.

⦿ With a rustic finish and sturdy design, this bunk bed offers cozy aesthetics and functionality to meet your needs.

⦿ The Suburbia Kanguro Bunk Bed features a single base on top and a double base on the bottom, making it perfect for sleeping two people comfortably and safely.

⦿ Its side ladder facilitates access to the upper bed, providing comfort and safety.