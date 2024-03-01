Seeking to be trendy and fashionable, Suburbia offers a wide range of products that adapt to all tastes and styles, both for women and men. From the classic to the most avant-garde, the department store has something to conquer its customers.

And this time, it has conquered everyone with the great auction of perfumes from recognized brands. Can you imagine carrying with you the essence of Versace, Náutica, Paris Hilton, CR7 and more for just $399? Whether you want to brand new or to give as a gift, in Suburbia you will find what you are looking for.

Perfumes and fragrances for all tastes and occasions. From fresh, invigorating aquatic scents to warm, sensual notes of amber and wood, the store has everything you need to highlight your personality and leave an unforgettable impression as well. not go unnoticed at every step.

So that you feel confident and radiant at every moment of the day you should take advantage of these incredible discounts on quality perfumes and fragrances that Suburbia has from recognized brands, whether you are looking for something fresh or seductive, get to know these, which are some of the best offers

Nautica Voyage 100 ml Eau de Toilette

⦿ Price: $515

⦿ With its fresh notes of apple, lotus flower and musk, it is perfect for the modern and adventurous man.

⦿ Includes a mini refillable atomizer so you can take it with you everywhere.

Eau de Parfum Paris Hilton Paris

⦿ Price: $399

⦿ With its delicate notes of melon, freesia and musk, it will envelop you in an aura of elegance and sophistication.

Versace Eros for Men Eau de Parfum

⦿ Price: $1,899

⦿ With its unique combination of mint, vanilla and leather, this fragrance is the perfect complement for the self-confident man with an unmistakable style.

Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Play It Cool Eau de Toilette

⦿ Price: $1,035

⦿ With its citrus aroma and elegant design, it is the ideal choice for the dynamic and energetic man who never goes unnoticed.