The Mexican department store Suburbiastood out among competitive companies by placing high-quality smartphones at an affordable price because look at the discounts on iPhone, Samsung and Motorola.

Apple iPhones are known for their elegant design, powerful performance and first-class application ecosystem, which is why, with the launch of the iPhone 15, in various companies the price of the iPhone 14 dropped, as shown in Suburbia.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB 6.7 inches Super retina XDR Telcel

● Price: $19.49900

● Processor: Apple A15

● Storage: 128 / 256 / 512 GB

● RAM memory: 6 GB

● Main Camera: 12MP, f/1.5, OIS, QuadLED flash

● Secondary wide angle: 12MP, f/2.4

● Video: 4K Dolby Vision, 1080p/240fps, HDR, Cinematic mode

● Front camera:TrueDepth 12 MP f/1.9, AF

● Battery: Up to 20 hours of video playback



Motorola Moto G52 OLED 6.6 inches Telcel

Enjoy your favorite entertainment content to the fullest with the Moto G52, it also offers infinite contrast for incredible graphics and a faster refresh rate thanks to its 6.6-inch, 90 Hz OLED screen, this for a price of $4,999 pesos.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G AMOLED 6.7 inches AT&T

● Price: $14,999

● 6.7-inch FHD+ screen

● Slim design of only 75.6 mm

● Three rear cameras and one front camera will allow you to get clear and bright photos.