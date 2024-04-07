Suburbia, the renowned department store has generated popularity by offering fashion items and accessories, this time it captivated its customers because it brings a unique opportunity to look stylish without spending more. With a wide catalog that ranges from accessories to perfumes, footwear and shoes, it stands out for offering items for all tastes and occasions.

On this occasion, Suburbia surprises you with an unmissable auction on elegant watches from recognized brands such as Armani, Fossil and Invicta, with discounts of more than 70%, this exclusive offer will only be available for a few days, so Don't miss the opportunity to renew your style with a high-quality watch at irresistible prices.

Undefeated:

With a long history of precision and elegance, Invicta watches are more than a time piece, they are a lifestyle. From classic to modern, each Invicta watch reflects the essence of the brand and its commitment to quality and design.

Invicta Pro Diver Men's Watch 30020

⦿ Price: $1,599

⦿ This Invicta watch is a lifestyle that provides security and precision in time.

⦿ Founded in 1837 in Switzerland by Raphael Picard, Invicta is known for its elegance and sophistication.

⦿ This model features an exceptional design and high-quality construction.

Invicta Pro Diver Men's Watch 26970

⦿ Price: $1,499

⦿ Like the previous model, this Invicta watch offers security and precision in time.

⦿ With an elegant design and durable construction, this model is part of the brand's history and legacy.

Emporio Armani:

With their characteristic modern and elegant style, Emporio Armani watches are a symbol of sophistication. Whether for men or women, each Emporio Armani watch is a style statement that never goes unnoticed.

Emporio Armani Luigi Men's Watch AR2500

⦿ Price: $2,769

⦿ This modern watch from Emporio Armani has a minimalist black “sunray” dial, date window and black crocodile-embossed leather strap.

⦿ Made from stainless steel, this watch combines style and functionality.

Emporio Armani Dress Women's Watch AR11546

⦿ Price: $3,079

⦿ This elegant Emporio Armani women's watch has a bright pink dial, three-hand movement and stainless steel bracelet.

⦿ With a sophisticated and feminine design, this watch is perfect for any occasion.

Fossil:

With a wide range of styles and designs, Fossil watches offer options for all tastes and occasions. From classic chronographs to the newest smartwatches, Fossil has the perfect watch to complement your style.

Fossil Jesse Women's Watch ES2362

⦿ Price: $1,959

⦿ From classic chronographs to the newest smartwatches, Fossil offers a wide selection of styles, colors and designs.

⦿ This model has a versatile design and comes in enough styles to keep your style fresh and fun for years.