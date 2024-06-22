On June 13, the long-awaited sequel “Intensely 2” was released, which has left important reflections on the validity and necessity of all emotions in our daily lives. Even in theaters, this film continues to attract a large number of viewers seeking to better understand and accept their own emotions.

The premiere of “Inside Out 2” has excited viewers with its message about the importance of all emotions, but it has also generated competition between major movie chains and big box stores like Walmart and Suburbia. With their exclusive and collectible merchandise offerings, these stores have captured the attention and hearts of fans, making sure everyone can take a piece of this emotional film home.

Cinema chains such as Cinemex and Cinépolis have capitalized on the popularity of “Intensamente 2” by launching merchandising collections that quickly sold out due to high demand. Cinemex offered ten collectible glasses with characters that represent the various emotions of the film, in addition to an exclusive container with the purchase of a combo, ideal for true fans. Cinépolis, for its part, launched the official palomera with the figure of Tristeza, with a cost of 390 pesos, including collectible glasses with reusable ice, perfect for keeping drinks cold.

However, Walmart and Suburbia have not been left behind in the competition to win over “Inside Out 2” fans. Both stores have launched their own merchandising collections, quickly capturing customers’ attention with successful campaigns on social media, as well as on their websites.

Walmart Collection of Inside Out 2

The TikTok account @jackelinnee has been one of the first to show some of the products available in the exclusive Walmart collection. Featured articles include:

◉ Cups

◉ Water cylinders

◉ Glasses of all kinds of sizes

◉ Thermoses

◉ Books

Each of these products is adorned with the beloved characters from the film, making them perfect for both fans and everyday use. The popularity of the video has generated high demand, and Some items are already out of stock online, prompting customers to search for them in brick-and-mortar stores.

Offer in Suburbia on Intensmente items

Suburbia has also launched an attractive offer for “Inside Out 2” fans. The department store offers a variety of “Inside Out 2”-themed products, including t-shirts for girls and boys, pajamas, Lego Disney Pixar sets, and women’s sneakers, all with free shipping.

◉ Disney short sleeve t-shirt for girls: $129.00

◉ Lego Disney Pixar Inside Out 2 Construction Set 43248: $869.00

◉ Disney Inside Out 2 pajama set for women: $399.00

◉ Inside Out 2 pajama set for women: $359.00

◉ W Capsule Inside Out Inarius tennis for women: $1,999.00

◉ Disney short sleeve t-shirt for boys: $159.00