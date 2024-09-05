Suburbia, the department store that stands out for offering clothing, footwear, accessories, furniture, white goods, appliances and more, has more than 100 branches throughout the Mexican Republic. On its website it stands out for offering discounts of up to 50% off, free shipping and bank promotions, as well as a variety of brands, styles and sizes to take into account everything your customers need.

If you like to drink lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos and more drinks, you should know that Suburbia almost gives away a Ninja coffee shop ideal for preparing iced coffee, hot and cold, however you enjoy it the most, likewise this appliance is ideal in any season of the year, since Since it’s summer, you can enjoy an ice-cold drink. Learn about its features and price, and don’t miss out on this offer.

This Ninja and Cold Brewed Coffee Maker, this brewing system gives you the ability to make hot, flavorful cups of iced coffee and tea or beverages over ice, with advanced thermal flavor extraction technology with Auto-iQ. On the Suburbia website you can find the Ninja CM401 cold brew coffee maker with a starting price of $5,499 you can currently purchase it for sl $3,499 with the economic flexibility of up to 6 months without interest of $583.17 and when purchasing it online enjoy free shipping nationwide.

This coffee maker from the American brand of high-end small kitchen appliances, Ninja, which is characterized by its constant innovation that materializes in the registration of multiple patents for new technologies, It is perfect for coffee lovers thanks to its quality, as you can always prepare your favorite drink with ease.

What are the features of the Ninja™ 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker?

◉ Coffee that can be prepared: Americano, espresso, latte, macchiato, cappuccino, mocha.

◉ It has a foldable frother, with automatic or manual milk texturizer,

◉ You can prepare from a single cup to the full jug of your coffee maker by having 6 preparation sizes.

◉ No capsules needed.

◉ Enjoy an espresso, an exquisite foamy coffee with milk or a cold brew, which is a cold infusion of coffee and you can also make it in this coffee maker.

◉ 1 year manufacturer warranty

◉ Product Dimensions: 30.5 cm Length x 22.5 cm Width x 38 cm Height

◉ Power: 1,550 watts / 2 horsepower

◉ Weight: 4.19 Kg