Citizens and residents of the cities of the Eastern Region flocked to the five suburban councils in the city of Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, and the Red Crescent Center in the Emirate of Fujairah to support and provide relief to the Palestinian brothers through the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

Volunteers contributed to collecting the various donations that the various groups of society delivered through the designated headquarters in the Eastern Region, sorting and preparing them into parcels and chains for food, medical and relief supplies under the supervision of the Sharjah Charitable Society, in cooperation with the Suburbs Affairs Department, the Fujairah Charitable Society and a number of institutions and entities.

The Sharjah Charitable Society allocated suburban councils to receive donors on a daily basis, starting last Wednesday until October 26, from eight in the morning until ten in the evening.

The head of the branches sector at the Sharjah Charitable Society, Nasser Al-Barout, stated that the suburban councils in the cities of the eastern coast were allocated, represented by the Subaihiya and Hayawa councils in the city of Khor Fakkan, the Dibba Al-Hisn city council, and the Khor Kalba and Suhaila councils in the city of Kalba, in order to receive donations from citizens and residents from various groups of society, who have come since The first day to contribute to supporting the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign by handing over their financial and in-kind donations as food and relief supplies.

While the Emirates Red Crescent Authority allocated the headquarters of the Red Crescent Center and the Dubai Islamic Bank tent on Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi Street 83 Fujairah to receive in-kind and financial donations from various members of society in the Emirate of Fujairah, in cooperation with the Fujairah Charitable Society, which urged the community in the emirate to support the campaign. Through volunteering and donating through its channels on social networking sites, it also called on benefactors to actively participate by making a financial donation via the electronic methods indicated to them or by coming to the headquarters.

In addition, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Muhammad Al-Shamsi, said that as part of the continuation of the humanitarian activities of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign to provide the greatest amount of community participation, the campaign will organize new activities, starting today from 9 am to 2 pm in the hall. Sands in Dubai, under the supervision of Dubai Cares, and on October 22, while two events will be held, one at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC” from 9 am to 2 pm, under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and the other at the Expo Center Sharjah from 9 am to 2 pm, under the supervision of Sharjah Charitable Society, to prepare 25,000 relief baskets with the participation of volunteers from citizens and residents of the UAE, and many humanitarian and charitable institutions.

It should be noted that “Compassion for Gaza” aims to show solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute about half of the population of the Strip (more than a million children) by providing basic needs for them and their mothers. In addition to health supplies and general hygiene materials, the campaign was launched last Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed, with the participation of more than 4,500 volunteers who prepared 13,000 relief baskets, which varied between food baskets and those intended for children, women and mothers, under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in coordination with The Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and with the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions, opened a way for those wishing to volunteer to participate in preparing relief baskets and register through volunteer platforms such as the “Volunteers” platform. Emirates” and the volunteering platform with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the “Youm for Dubai” platform, and the Sharjah Volunteering Center platform.

• 6 headquarters to receive donors in the Emirate of Fujairah and Al Sharqiya.