I hope you have gotten used to the look of the G87 BMW M2 by now. If not, still good friends. In fact, I hope you actually like the old one better because that is good for the residual value of mine. 3D Design proves that the G87 BMW M2 can be improved with a number of subtle adjustments.

This well-known tuner from Japan has not gone all out. The company has chosen to make a number of subtle changes. If you take a quick look you might not even notice that this M2 has undergone a number of modifications. That is the case. In the past, 3D Design has already proven how to approach the M2, which they did at the time with the F87.

The adjustments are as follows. A new front flip, side skirts, a different diffuser and a small spoiler on the trunk lid. The suspension has also been lowered by 20 mm for a good stance. All mods are made of real carbon fiber. No mess.

The icing on the cherry pie is a new set of wheels. That must be your taste compared to the original copies. In any case, it gives the M2 a different face.

If you find this tuning a bit disappointing, 3D Design asks you to be patient. The Japanese have now first launched a subtle package. For example, the tuner is developing a large grand piano, which will make the M2 much more pronounced. This one isn't ready to be released yet, you'll have to wait.

Or you shop with someone else. Because in terms of tuning, 3D Design is certainly not the only one with goodies for the G87 BMW M2. You can now contact numerous parties if you are looking for modifications.

