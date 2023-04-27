With this subtly thick diesel hammer from Japan, you can blast off to winter sports in no time.

Crossovers come in all shapes and sizes. Some we even call (albeit incorrectly) SUVs. They are super popular, so it makes sense that there are companies that make your thick crossover even thicker, more unique and cool.

In most cases it is the top performances that are tackled. G-Classes, Range Rovers and of course that much too thick Brabus GLS900 that is limited to 330 km / h. That’s why it’s so refreshing that it’s Japanese 3DDesign don’t even tackle the thickest model with the largest V8. For today they have a neat BMW X3 (G01) from after the facelift (LCI) with a diesel engine under the hood. Yes, there are still companies that do things with Satan’s juice.

Body kit

At 3D Design they have mastered the art of making subtle modifications to a BMW. In many cases you can see exactly what is different with a modified car. If you do make changes, it’s better to let it stand out, right? At 3D Design they do the opposite, some subtle upgrades that should provide a slightly thicker appearance, including this subtly thick diesel bastard!

They do this by means of a lot of carbon fiber. We find the splitter in particular very wonderful. The location where you are most likely to be damaged is under the front bumper, and that is precisely where they use the expensive stuff. At the rear there is also carbon and that is progress as far as we are concerned. M Sport packages and these are M Light models often have rear bumpers with a lot of black plastic. Then carbon is much nicer. There are side skirts to connect the two. Oh, and there’s a subtle roof spoiler added on top by the Japanese.

Another big improvement concerns the exhausts. Modern cars often have the craziest exhausts and the X4 M40d can do it too. Still a bit funny in the photos, but when you drive behind it you just see the original pipe sitting like a ball shooter. In this case, the X4 M40d from 3D Design has four thick pipes in chrome. See, that’s a bit cooler now.

Extra power for subtly thick diesel pounder

For better handling you can choose between a coilover or lowering springs. There are also – of course – new wheels. They measure 21″ On the left they are black, on the right they are silver. Give us the silver one. Finally, there is the engine.

It has been slightly upgraded with a BOOSTER kit, but wants to be well within the margins. There will be about 35 to 45 horsepower, bringing you to 375 to 385 horsepower. In terms of torque, you get about 50 to 60 Nm, so a total of 750 to 760 Nm. More than enough.

You can order all the stuff immediately to turn it into a subtly thick diesel hammer. If you have a less thick diesel, you can also go to the 3D Design, as long as you have chosen an M Sport version.

