Substrate AIthe Valencian group listed on the BME Growth and has specialized in Artificial Intelligence (AI), has chosen Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) to locate its large investment project. The company and the Government of Castilla-La Mancha have announced the creation of their AI city that includes the construction of a data center with up to 10 MW capacity.

The initial investment to launch that new data center it will be 79.5 million eurosas reported by the company and the regional government, which has a fundamental role in why the company directed by Lorenzo Serratosa has chosen that town. The Board has approved a subsidy of 19.43 million euros to finance the project.

Substrate AI has explained in a statement to the market that “it is in negotiations to close all the necessary agreements to start the works and is in the process of negotiating with various funds to obtain financing” to complete the project.

The new data center plans to occupy approximately 24,000 m2 of developable surface. In addition, another 7,600 m2 will be dedicated to buildings, to support its computing requirements and sell capacity to other operators and customersas the company explains. The expected construction period for this new center, which will be located near another project by the technology giant Meta, is 30 months.

Transfer from Valencia

For its part, the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha has revealed that in addition to the new center Both the headquarters and the registered office of Substrate AI are going to be located in Castilla-La Manchaaccording to the Minister of Finance, Public Administrations and Digital Transformation, Juan Alfonso Ruiz Molina.

According to the García-Page Government position, the company’s intention is double the amount of the investment in the next two yearssince the implementation is planned to be carried out in different phases. The project plans to initially create 50 direct jobsbut including the development center is planned reach 200 jobs in the next five years and another 100 jobs indirectly.

“Not only will it create the infrastructure, but it will also house a human team that will provide solutions using said technology,” he said. In addition, the planned Artificial Intelligence solutions development center will specialize in the field of health.