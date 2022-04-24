with videoRayo Vallecano has defeated FC Barcelona for the second time this season. The 1-0 in Madrid on October 27 led to the resignation of Ronald Koeman. Tonight’s 0-1 at Camp Nou marked the third home defeat in a row under the reign of Xavi, who has seen his team collapse in recent weeks.

Barcelona already lost 2-3 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday 14 April, which reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, supported by no fewer than 30,000 accompanying supporters. Four days later, Xavi’s team had the chance to take revenge in front of its own audience, but then lost to number seventeen Cádiz CF. Six days after that painful defeat, things went wrong again tonight for Barcelona, ​​this time against number eleven Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid’s third club had already initiated the resignation of Ronald Koeman earlier this season. Rayo won 1-0 in his own stadium on October 27 with a goal from Radamel Falcao after half an hour, after which Memphis Depay missed a penalty in the 72nd minute in the Estadio de Vallecas. On the flight back from Madrid to Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman was told by chairman Joan Laporta that he and his assistants Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson could pack their bags, although Koeman still lives in Barcelona.

Under Xavi, Barcelona has made a nice advance from ninth to second place in La Liga in recent months, partly due to ten victories in twelve games prior to tonight. Last Thursday, Barcelona still won 0-1 at Real Sociedad, but tonight Xavi’s team fell through the ice again for its own audience.

Winning goal after seven minutes

An opportunity ratio of 18-3 (5-1 on goal) and 72 percent possession in favor of FC Barcelona, ​​but Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski was Rayo Vallecano’s great hero tonight. He kept his goal particularly clean, after Álvaro García Rivera had already scored the goal in the seventh minute for the visitors from the Madrid working-class district Vallecas.

Frenkie de Jong was in the starting line-up tonight, but he was relieved by Nico after an hour of play and left the field with a lot of frustration. Memphis Depay also came in at that time, but despite three chances, he was also unable to provide the redeeming equalizer for Barcelona. Xavi gave his pinchhitter Luuk de Jong twenty minutes tonight, which eventually became 34 with no less than fourteen minutes of extra time.

The strong striker has often been important as a substitute for Barcelona this season, but De Jong was also unable to avoid another disgrace for his team tonight. De Jong tried with a spectacular overhead kick, but only hit the head of Rayo midfielder Isi Palazón.

