Tigres has started the year on the right foot. The UANL team is undefeated in the first four days of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX, with three wins and one draw. However, Robert Dante Siboldi will have to manage his team because he also has to play in the first round of the 2024 Concacaf Champions League.
The cats will debut in the Concachampions next Wednesday, February 7 when they visit Whitecaps FC of the MLS; On February 14, the university students will host the return match at the Volcán. The Uruguayan coach spoke about how he will face both competitions and how he will dose the squad to fulfill both.
“It is not going to be easy to face the two tournaments with the same intensity. We are going to have to dose so that everyone can reach the end of the season, so that we do not have injuries. That is the most important thing. That is why the dosage will be fundamental for achieve a balance”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
In his press conference, Siboldi mentioned that the objective in Liga MX is to classify the league among the top four in the table.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the Tigres squad is the third most valuable in Mexican soccer, only behind América and Monterrey.
Will the UANL team be able to deliver in both the Clausura 2024 and the Concachampions?
