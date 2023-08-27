Messi, who went down in the 60th minute, hit the empty net after exchanging the ball with Benjamin Karimachi.

This is the 11th goal for the Argentine star in all competitions since joining Miami on July 15, and Miami achieved its first victory in the competition since May 13.

Before Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami lost 14 matches and won only 6 matches compared to 3 draws in the league, to remain in the penultimate position in the eastern section.

Messi did not conduct warm-up exercises, but the fans chanted his name in the first minutes, and this was repeated in the 35th minute, before newcomer Diego Gomez scored the first goal.

infringement

Lionel Messi did not speak to reporters in his first appearance in the Major League Soccer, in violation of the league’s media regulations.

Molly Dresca, a spokeswoman for Inter Miami, said after the match that Messi was not available to reporters.

Dan Courtemanche, the NFL’s executive vice president of media, said before the game that Messi, like all players, is required to be available to the media after matches.