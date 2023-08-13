Debutant Harry Kane was unable to save Bayern Munich from a failure on Saturday evening as a substitute (64th minute). The champion of Germany, with the birthday boy Matthijs de Ligt, went hard over the knee in the battle for the Supercup at the RB Leipzig of former PSV player Xavi Simons (0-3) due to a hat-trick by Spaniard Dani Olmo.

The striker started on the bench in the duel with RB Leipzig for the German Super Cup. Bayern Munich announced earlier today that the striker, who came from Tottenham Hotspur, has signed for four years. The transfer involves an amount of around 100 million euros.

Olmo scored twice in the first half and converted a penalty in the 68th minute after a handball from substitute Noussair Mazraoui. Harry Kane made his debut in the 63rd minute for the club who paid around 100 million euros for him. Bayern Munich only announced the arrival of the Tottenham Hotspur striker on Saturday morning.



Matthijs de Ligt did not play his best game on his 24th birthday. He barely got a grip on Olmo and was substituted at halftime. Ryan Gravenberch sat on the bench at Bayern Munich for the entire match. Xavi Simons, active for PSV last season, was substituted in the 79th minute at RB Leipzig. He crowned his first official game for his new club with a prize.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was especially disappointed for Kane. ,,I do sorry Harry say. He must have thought we did nothing for four weeks. Our performance today was nothing like it. It's a very bitter evening. Once more, I'm sorry!".

DFB Cup

Donyell Malen contributed with a goal to Borussia Dortmund’s big win over TSV Schott Mainz (1-6) in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, the German cup tournament.

The attacker scored the fifth goal of last season’s number two in the Bundesliga. Sébastien Haller (two goals), Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer and Youssoufa Moukoko also scored against the home team, which plays in Germany’s fourth tier.

Bayer Leverkusen also reached the second round of the German Cup. FC Teutonia Ottensen, also active on the fourth level, was defeated 8-0. Jeremie Frimpong was one of the goalscorers.

The first round of the German cup tournament has delivered a big surprise for the time being. Werder Bremen, back in the Bundesliga this season, was surprised by Viktoria Köln 3-2. That team is active at the third level. Werder played much of the game with one man less, after a red card from Amos Pieper in the eleventh minute.

Sebastien Haller scored twice for Borussia Dortmund. ©AFP

