Proposal that compensates 17 sectors for the end of the tax benefit should not be presented this week, according to the minister

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid that the proposal that will replace the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors will be presented “after the votes” in Congress. There was no specific deadline. The leader of the Government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), said he will leave by the end of this week.

He spoke to journalists this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) after meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at Palácio do Planalto. There were also the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), and the ministers Rui Costa (Civil House) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations).

“After the votes”, replied Haddad about the date for presenting the proposal. “It has already been submitted to the president. He approved the way we are running things. We haven't dealt with the leaders yet [partidários] about the subject. From the beginning I said that, once the tax reform is approved, we will solve this problem”he said.

On November 23, Lula fully vetoed the project that extends the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy until 2027. The measure kept company tax payments low.

Despite this, Congress can override the veto and maintain the effects of the exemption.

Haddad defended the president's stance and declared that a proposal that replaced the tax benefit would be presented after COP28 (28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change). The minister arrived in Brasília on December 6th.

Now, it says that “solution” will be presented after the votes in Congress. The government leader in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues, declared that Haddad has been in dialogue with the sectors and “The idea is to come up with an alternative proposal by the end of this week.”.

Among the votes in Congress, the main one is tax reform in the Chamber.

MONDAY MEETING

Haddad declared that the government defined the “voting week” and said he was confident in the approval of the texts. He declared that “negotiated a lot” about the matters that will be analyzed by congressmen.

Asked whether the federal government's revenue expectation will fall with the changes to the projects, Haddad declared that he does not believe it. He stated that economic growth with the coordination of fiscal and monetary policies will accommodate “the country's macroeconomic trajectory”.

The minister declared that the government will monitor the collection “month to month” and that, if necessary, it will adopt new measures to meet the goal of zeroing the fiscal deficit in 2024.

“If we need to take new measures, we will have to take them, both from an expense point of view and from a revenue point of view. But growth will help a lot”, declared.

MILEI IN ARGENTINA

Haddad said he cannot comment on the “shock” of the economic measures announced by the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, on Sunday (10.dec.2023). He declared that this is an internal matter for the country and that he supports Argentina if “to recover”.