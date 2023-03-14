Atlético Madrid is more firmly in third place in La Liga after a 1-0 win at Girona. Álvaro Morata, coming on for Memphis Depay, gave coach Diego Simeone’s team the win with a goal in extra time.

Depay was allowed to start in the match against Girona, after he had scored the first two goals in the 6-1 win in the duel with Sevilla. Just like the other players, the international could not open the score. He was substituted on for Morata in the 62nd minute. He scored the only goal with a ticker from a corner in stoppage time.

The video referee had to watch the images for a long time to see if no violation had been committed prior to the goal, but approved the goal.

Atlético has come to 48 points due to the victory. That is 3 more than Real Sociedad, which is fourth. FC Barcelona is in the lead with 65 points. Real Madrid is second with 56 points.

Watch Morata’s goal.

AC Milan is stuck on a draw

In Italy, AC Milan failed to take over third place in Serie A from Lazio. The national champion did not get further than 1-1 against the low-ranked Salernitana in their own San Siro.

Milan is on 48 points after 26 games, one less than Lazio. Napoli is the leader with 68 points. Internazionale is second with 50 points.

Oliver Giroud had given coach Stefano Pioli’s home side the lead in extra time in the first half. Salernitana, where Tonny Vilhema remained on the bench for the entire match, equalized after more than an hour via Boulaye Dia. Both teams failed to score in the 8 minutes of extra time.

La Liga figures

La Liga figures

View all videos about La Liga at the bottom of this article, all results, the program and the position of the Spanish top competition and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists).





Program and results La Liga





Standings La Liga





All videos about La Liga

Statistics La Liga





Statistics La Liga





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.