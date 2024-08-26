Eletrobras reported that the operation lasted 24 minutes; however, Neoenergia only stabilized the energy an hour later

The shutdown of a power substation left 30 neighborhoods in Salvador, Bahia, without power this Monday (Aug 26, 2024). According to Eletrobrás Chesf (São Francisco Hydroelectric Company), it was necessary to shut down the Pituaçu substation to replace equipment. The operation lasted from 10:23 am to 10:47 am (or 24 minutes).

However, according to the G1Neoenergia Coelba, responsible for the supply of electricity in Bahia, only normalized the energy of all those affected at 11:45 am, more than an hour after the end of the process.

In a statement, CCR Metrô Bahia, the city’s subway administrator, reported that some stations in the Salvador and Lauro de Freitas subway systems had power outages. Some of the problems reported were lighting failures and failures in elevators and escalators. Train operations were not affected.

The Salvador and Barra shopping malls had to use generators to reconnect power.

Traffic lights on several avenues were intermittent after the substation was turned off. According to Transalvador (Salvador Traffic Authority), 95% of the equipment was already operating normally at 12:00 p.m. The information is from G1.

Read below some places that experienced power outages:

Frame;

Parallel Avenue;

Bar;

Bon voyage;

Mouth of the River;

Cabula;

Tree Path;

Cinnamon;

Cassang;

New City;

Blue Coast;

Curuzu;

Big Farm 4;

Federation;

Imbui;

Itapuã;

Lobato;

Mussurunga;

Ondine;

Pernambues;

Piata;

Pituacu;

Pituba;

Lower City Region;

Riverside;

Red River;

Saint Caetano;

Saint Christopher;

Puma;

Stiep;

Ruy Barbosa Village.

THE Poder360 contacted Neoenergia Coelba via email to ask why it took so long to stabilize the power supply. Text messages were also sent via WhatsApp. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a response is sent to this digital newspaper.

