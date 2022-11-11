There is no doubt that the new law of evidence in civil and commercial transactions deserves a careful pause in light of the fundamental amendments it contains, and comes within the framework of a package of modernist legislation recently enacted by the state. New means were not included in the old law, so the number of articles was increased from 92 to 125 articles in the new law, which is scheduled to enter into force on January 2, 2023.

To simplify the reader, we focus on the most prominent amendments, the first of which is the addition of six new articles to the general provisions, in the first chapter, which includes the rules regulating issues of evidence, the most important of which is Article 5, which refers to the work of the court under the written agreement of the litigants unless it violates the public order, which would Any means of proof is subject to three criteria: agreement of the litigants, writing, and not violating public order.

As for the second amendment, it relates to the arrangement of the means of proof. In the old law, the legislator approved the means of proof related to confession and interrogation of litigants in Chapter Five, while this method was approved in Chapter Two of the new law as the first means of proof.

And thirdly, he added new means of proof that were not present in the old legislation, and I see that this addition carries two prominent legislative messages. The first relates to the flexibility known to the Emirati legislator in keeping pace with modern technical technologies, as the electronic guide was approved as a means of proof in Chapter Four, which includes 12 articles, and this is a development Important It is consistent with other legislation related to civil and criminal procedures, and electronic litigation evidence before the various courts.

With regard to the second message related to the legislator’s assessment of the new means of evidence and restricting them to ensure the accuracy of their use, he added in Article No. 89 of the new law, evidence by custom to the means of evidence, but he restricted it to three conditions: the absence of a special provision, the absence of an agreement between the parties, and the non-violation of public order. .

In Article 91, he emphasized that the private custom should be given precedence over the general custom in the event of their conflict, and this in total reflects a careful study of the nature of the lawsuits and the important changes that occurred in civil and commercial disputes.

In sum, the tangible effort of the UAE legislator can be clearly seen in keeping pace with developments at all levels, especially with regard to the labor market and the relations between its parties, or those affecting the economy as the most vital sector in the country through a package of fundamentally amended legislation.

It remains for the relevant parties to review these laws well, and be aware of their articles before resorting to the judiciary in order to avoid wasting time and money, because – in general – they are clear, and detail many of the matters that were outlined in the old legislation, and this would ensure prompt and prompt justice, and what Better than a country with a strong legislative structure like the UAE.

Arbitrator and legal advisor