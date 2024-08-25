Substances | The injection often starts among a small group: The drug addiction doctor tells you how to get on the trail of the experiment

Substances|If the grafting experiment continues longer, there is a risk that the glues, thinners and solvents will cause permanent organ damage, says addiction doctor Antti Mikkonen.

Impaling made headlines again this week when police said they suspected that a seventh grade boy died as a result of the impeachment in Kuopio on Tuesday.

Addiction doctor Antti Mikkonen impregnation is still rare in Finland. THL’s statistics show that about two percent of the adult population have used solvents or glues for the purpose of intoxication.

Mikkonen talks about the phenomenon on a general level. He does not take a position on the Kuopio case.

According to Mikkonen, we can talk about impinging specifically as an experiment in drug use by young people. The use of addictive substances usually does not continue after the experiments of adolescence.

“It’s usually a random trial period in a geographically small area, often among a small group. The experiment can continue for a while until the phenomenon disappears again.”

Impregnation means inhaling various technical solvents. The phenomenon is not related, for example, to the use of nitrous oxide, Mikkonen clarifies.

Mikkonen according to the main reason for the phenomenon’s rarity is that impingement is very unpleasant for the user.

“Injection is not the number one choice for someone seeking a state of inebriation. It causes a momentary paralysis, which is followed by an after-phase, which can be accompanied by a strong headache, nausea or balance difficulties,” says Mikkonen.

Experimentation can often be related to the young person’s weak socio-economic status and other marginalization. If you can’t afford anything else, you can try to suppress the unpleasant feelings with impingement.

According to Mikkonen, experiments with alcohol and cannabis, for example, are also more socially accepted among young people than improvisation.

“You don’t want to ruin your reputation in the eyes of others,” he says.

Although impingement is marginal, it still occurs sometimes.

The parent can observe whether the child’s condition indicates that he has tried impaling.

From impregnation, the smells of technical solvents usually stick to the hair and clothes. In addition, repeated stomachaches, nausea or headaches can be a warning against the experiment.

According to Mikkonen, the symptoms often pass quickly.

“If they are not related to other diseases, it is possible that the signs indicate an implantation experiment. They must always be taken seriously, because the substances are very harmful to the body,” he says.

If the experiment continues longer, there is a risk that the glues, thinners and solvents will cause permanent organ damage to the liver, bone marrow or nerve tissue.