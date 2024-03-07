Paul Gascoigne is not doing well.

English to be among the most popular soccer players Paul Gascoigne life is far from glamorous.

Former national team star and national hero Gascoigne, 56, said High Performance podcast about his current life situation.

He doesn't have his own home, but lives with his agent by Katie Davies in the guest room.

“I called Katie one winter a few years ago and I was crying hysterically. When I think about everything I've been through and what I've caused – prison, rehab, pulling cocaine down the toilet – I don't know whether to cry or laugh,” said Gascoigne The Daily Mail by.

Gascoigne suffers from a bad drug addiction. He has spent large sums of money on rehab with varying degrees of success.

The environment is unforgiving. “Gazza” mentioned as one of his problems that several football fans always want to offer him a drink – some with ulterior motives.

There is no alcohol in the apartment of Katie Davies, who hosted Gascoigne. Davies said that occasionally a bottle of gin is left on his doorstep in the hope that Gascoigne would catch it and someone would take a photo of the situation.

The former great player has recently sought help from AA, which provides peer support for alcoholics. Sometimes the cap has stayed closed, sometimes not.

The player described that he was once a “happy drunk”. Those days are over.

“I used to have fun getting drunk, but not anymore. Today I'm just sad. I try not to get too depressed, but in my worst moments I console myself with a drink,” said Gascoigne.

Midfielder rose to the British limelight at the latest in the 1990 World Championships. He is remembered as an exceptional ball player whose life off the field was colored by various adventures – and problems.

He served the people with entertainment. According to his story, he also helped the less fortunate in his days of prosperity.

“I am proud of what I have given to people. I gave almost a million pounds to ten different charities and said that it must not be told.”

In his peak years, the player represented, among others, Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio and Glasgow Rangers.

He won two Scottish league titles with Rangers and an FA Cup with Tottenham.

A total of 57 matches were accumulated in the England national team between 1988 and 1998.

Alamäki became significantly steeper when his playing career ended in the English lower divisions in 2004.