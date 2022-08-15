Substances | Officials’ mistakes led to the fact that the substance user did not receive a decision on his rectification claim – Ombudsman proposes compensation for violation of fundamental rights

According to deputy ombudsman Maija Sakslin, due to a mistake by the city of Vantaa, the complainant was unable to take his case to court.

Drug rehabilitation wanted was unable to take his case to court because he did not receive a decision from the municipality on his rectification claim. The officials had only provided the complainant with a response, which gave the impression that the decision could not be appealed.

Deputy ombudsman of the Parliament Maija Sakslinin thinks the error was so serious that he recommends compensation to the complainant for the violation of fundamental rights.

Over the complainant, who had been using drugs for ten years, said that he had been in substance abuse rehabilitation, but the city of Vantaa did not grant him a continuation of the rehabilitation, even though he felt he needed it.

The complainant made a rectification request to the supervisor of the drug treatment services, but according to the reply that came quickly, the decision stands.

The mistake of the complainant was that he sent the rectification request to the wrong place. He should have submitted it to the municipality’s social and health board, not to the supervisor of drug treatment services.

However, the request had been made within the deadline, and it was clear that it was specifically a request for correction. Therefore, the officials should have delivered the document to the right place or instructed the complainant on the correct procedure.

Procedure violated the service principle according to the Administrative Act, Sakslin considered.

“I find it particularly problematic that the response sent to the complainant is written as if in the form of a decision, which may have given the recipient the wrong impression that the decision made can no longer be changed.”

The city of Vantaa has thus acted unlawfully and incorrectly, because the complainant has not received any kind of decision on his rectification claim. Thus, he was also unable to appeal the decision to the court.

Sakslin emphasizes that the customer can make a reminder about the quality of the service or the treatment he received. If the customer states that he is dissatisfied with the administrative decision he received, the request should be treated as a rectification request, not as a reminder.

A significant difference is that an appeal cannot be made to the administrative court against the response given to the reminder, but the decision received on the rectification claim can.

Saxlin’s in Vantaa’s opinion, the procedure violated the complainant’s constitutionally protected right to have his case handled appropriately and without undue delay.

So it was a violation of fundamental rights. Sakslin considered the error so serious that he recommended compensation to the complainant.

“The seriousness of the negligence is increased by the fact that the complainant has had a long-term illness and his reduced ability to manage his affairs has been known to the authorities. The complainant has also had a special need to have his case dealt with quickly.”

Compensation can be monetary compensation or an intangible measure such as regret or an apology.

Sakslin now wants the city to find out whether the mistake was repeated. Because of that, the city must provide him with a report on how correction requests made by clients of the substance abuse service have been handled since the beginning of 2021.

The city must also tell how the complainant has been compensated for the mistake made.