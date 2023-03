In the Tuhkimo home, which rehabilitates drug-addicted women, one in three was a social worker in the years 2016–2021. Today there are even half of them.

If Merjan59, had alcohol use been dealt with at the workplace, he would have been horrified.

Merja works as a caregiver in a 24-hour service home for the elderly. He has struggled with alcohol addiction for over ten years.