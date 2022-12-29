Substances | Many people get over drug addiction, research claims – even faster than alcohol

Drugs use has increased in Finland, as have the related problems.

News about the increase in drug deaths dominates the public image of drugs. Less noticed is that many people also get rid of the substances.

In Finland, there is no exact information on how many problem users have survived.

On the other hand, extensive studies have been conducted around the world, which show that there is hope for recovery and a good life afterwards.

The American one that appeared in 2011 research According to

Half get dry from cannabis six years after the start of addiction, from cocaine after five years. The study was published Addictionin the journal.

According to the same study, it seems to be slower to get rid of the legal intoxicant alcohol. A large part of it is also detached from the mood of time. Half of this takes 14 years.

For years drug addiction often takes its toll in the form of many difficulties in life, even if you get rid of the substances.

However, an Australian published earlier this year research says that the drug problem does not necessarily leave a permanent mark if the use can be stopped in time.

Research focused on finding out the long-term effects of cannabis and amphetamine use in young people under the age of 21 later in life.

The researchers found that even if you had used these drugs until you became a problem in your youth, it does not affect the quality of life, financial success or the quality of relationships at the age of 30 – if you had stopped using them by then.

The study did not specify at what point before the age of 31 the use was stopped.

The conclusion means that those who used cannabis or amphetamine as a problem when they were young but then stopped did not differ in their thirties from those young people who were otherwise similar but did not get involved with drugs when they were young.

The only thing he knew about the poor quality of life was that he continued to use it in his thirties. For example, 36 percent of those who used cannabis when they were young continued to use it in their thirties.

“ There is life after getting dry, a recent US study also confirmed.

Health and research professor at the Institute of Welfare (THL). Pekka Hakkarainen according to the results of drug use in later life vary depending on the type of use.

“If the use has been partying with friends and then stops, it doesn’t necessarily leave any traces and you can build a very successful life for yourself. Maybe you can start it a little later compared to your peers, but equipped with a slightly different life experience.”

There is life after getting dry, also confirmed by a recent American researchwith a descriptive name: Reasons to be Cheerful, reasons to be happy.

In it, the researchers gathered information about the achievements of two thousand people of different ages who have overcome alcohol or drug problems after getting sober.

Among other things, it was revealed that 37 percent had acquired a new car, 36 percent a new job, 26 percent had bought an apartment, 17 percent had returned to studies, 16 percent had received a promotion at their workplace and 13 percent had completed a degree.

One in three had also helped others who had had similar problems.

“Most individuals reach an increasing number of achievements over time after the alcohol or drug problem is resolved,” the researchers write in their conclusions.

Drugs use can of course knock badly. You also have to live with dents even after the substances have already been left behind.

“If the usage problem has been serious and has lived, for example, on the street, received a criminal record entry, got involved in shady affairs and suffered physical damage, of course it limits life more.”

According to Hakkarainen, the consequences after even severe addiction depend on the individual’s own ability to survive and other capabilities.

“Today, it is not impossible to go and train in your thirties. There is still time to create a decent career in different sectors.”

“ “Classic examples are coming to faith or falling in love.”

For many, addictions stop when adolescence or young adulthood is behind them. This is known according to Hakkarainen maturing out – as a phenomenon, i.e. as a maturation to get rid of.

It is one of the four typical ways out of drugs.

“This is perhaps more about lighter use. Most of them try drugs only a few times, and some a little more frequently during a phase of their lives,” says Hakkarainen.

“When adult life stuff starts to come up, you go to study or start a relationship, they just fall away. At such a stage, it is no big deal to stop using it.”

Second the way is “natural separation”. The use of substances will cease if something else meaningful comes into life.

“Classic examples are coming to faith or falling in love. A person detaches himself without external help when his way of perceiving his life changes so radically.”

Veterans of the Vietnam War in the United States were also an example of this kind of natural disengagement.

“A lot of heroin was used in Vietnam. After the war, researchers were surprised that so many veterans got off heroin on their own when they returned home. The living situation and the environment changed so radically that there was no longer a need for use as there was at the front.”

The example of Vietnam War veterans also changed the perception of heroin. It showed that the resulting dependence is not as strict as had been thought.

Peer or peer support also helps to get out of the official treatment system. In addition to the AA groups that want to get rid of alcohol, there are the corresponding NA or Narcotics Anonymous groups for drug users.

“Through this, people are freed from even difficult addictions.”

The third way to get rid of drugs is different treatments. They depend on the nature of the problem and the substances to which the addiction is directed.

Hakkarainen also actions that reduce harm such as replacement treatment, health counseling and use rooms help people get off drugs.

“These are important especially for those who are in the most vulnerable position and in the most difficult addiction. Actions keep people alive and give them time to find a springboard to start building a way out.”

According to Hakkarainen, actions that reduce harm create trust in society’s support systems, which can in part help out of the problem.