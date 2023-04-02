Substances | Hannu and Valpuri have been together for 18 years, had five children and struggled with drug addiction the whole time – Three years ago, everything changed

Valpuri and Hannu have survived many crises together. Now they support each other in a drug-free everyday life.

Hannu and Valpuri have been together for 18 years, i.e. their entire adult life, but only now are they able to talk about difficult things as well – because they have finally come to terms after years.

The fetus heart sounds were no longer heard. It was dead in the womb.

“Well, there’s no life here,” the nurse said.

It was the beginning of 2018 and Watch out lay on the examination table of the maternity clinic. The nurse handed her the medicines and instructed her to routinely take the abortion tablets at home, because the pregnancy was still so early that scraping would not be necessary.