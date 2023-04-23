Substances | Drug psychoses have become more common – The background is the use of cannabis

The majority of substance abuse psychoses are still alcohol psychoses.

For substance use related psychoses have increased in Finland. In particular, cannabis causes more first psychoses in young adults than before, as more young people are experimenting with cannabis.

The citizens’ initiative pushing for the legalization, regulation and taxation of cannabis reached 50,000 messages of support on Thursday.

Young people are generally at a sensitive age and are more prone to the onset of psychosis, says a specialist in psychiatry Pekka Laine Oulu University Hospital Psychiatry Clinic. Laine specializes in substance abuse psychiatry.

“Trauma also predisposes to psychosis, and the use of cannabis is most common especially among young people” who are doing badly or who use substances to forget their traumas.

According to Laine, the majority of drug psychoses are still alcohol psychoses. Psychoses caused by drugs other than cannabis are clearly less common than cannabis psychoses.

A specialist in psychiatry Boris Karpov Husista, who is responsible for Uusimaa’s specialized medical care, says that regular cannabis use even doubles the risk of psychosis.

However, according to Karpov, there is almost always some kind of genetic predisposition behind the onset of psychosis. So some people are more susceptible to psychosis than others. Psychoses are also strongly hereditary.

According to Karpov, approximately 3–4 percent of the population in Finland will suffer from psychosis at some point in their lives. Most often, the disease occurs in young adults. If it is not a substance abuse psychosis, the background is often schizophrenia.

Sometimes psychosis doesn’t start until old age, when it’s typically a delusional disorder or an organic psychosis.

The majority of substance abuse psychoses are still alcohol psychoses.

To psychosis can be associated with many types of symptoms: isolation, fragmented thinking, delusions or hallucinations, says the professor of psychiatry at the University of Oulu Juha Veijola.

“Delusions can appear, for example, in such a way that the patient feels that other people are watching or even persecuting him. Hallucinations are most commonly auditory hallucinations, i.e. the patient hears a vague sound or even speech that others cannot hear. All in all, psychosis is a confusing state, where it is difficult for the patient to decide what is true and what is not.”

According to Veyola, the lengths of psychotic episodes can vary a lot. At the shortest they last a few hours and at the longest several months.

After the onset of first psychosis, the patient has an even greater risk of new episodes of psychosis. A small number of psychoses remain only one-time. According to Veyola, such drug psychoses, after which the patients stop using drugs, can remain one-off.

When psychoses begin to recur, it is often schizophrenia. Schizophrenia affects about one percent of the population.

According to Boris Karpov, patients often experience some kind of preliminary symptoms before psychosis.

“Symptoms can be very vague: changes in sleep or mood, suspiciousness, fear or increasing substance use. It is often difficult to connect the symptoms to psychosis in real time, but afterwards it is often easy to recognize them.”

From the point of view of recurrence and prevention of psychosis, according to Karpov, it is important to increase so-called protective factors and reduce stress factors. In a way, a person can protect his own central nervous system with a healthy life, such as abstinence from drugs, a regular sleep pattern, exercise and social networks.

Treatment of psychosis it is important to start as soon as possible. Even if the enpsychosis goes away on its own, drug treatment is a cornerstone in preventing the recurrence of psychoses, says Karpov.

“Some patients manage with medication alone, but drug-free rehabilitation is also often needed. For example, psychoeducation is important”, where the patient and his close network are given thorough information about the entire process of psychosis and its treatment.

According to Karpov, patients with psychosis often need cognitive rehabilitation, which focuses on strengthening memory, concentration and action control. Schizophrenia in particular impairs cognitive skills.

Cognitive psychotherapy can alleviate the patient’s hallucinations and delusions, while supportive therapy focuses more on encouragement and dealing with everyday problems.

“Mindfulness, on the other hand, can help the patient achieve a better understanding of his body and improve the feeling of control. In the treatment of psychoses, creative therapies and peer support groups are also used a lot,” says Karpov.