Substances | Driving under the influence of drugs has decreased

Narcotics driving under the influence has decreased in Finland, according to the statistics of the Central Criminal Police (KRP).

Last year, the forensic laboratory received slightly more than 8,400 research requests related to suspected drug intoxication. In 2021, the corresponding figure was almost 9,800, and in 2020, just over 12,000.

In total, almost 13,000 blood samples related to suspicions of drunk driving were examined in the forensic laboratory last year. In 2021, more than 14,300 such samples became available for examination.

In 85.3 percent of the blood alcohol tests, the result exceeded the criminal limit, i.e. 0.5 per thousand. In 2021, the share was 83.9 percent.

In the forensic laboratory’s narcotics and drug tests, 88.4 percent of last year’s samples were found to contain at least one narcotic or drug. In 2021, the corresponding figure was 92.5 percent.

The Central Criminal Police reminds in its announcement, that driving under the influence of drugs is not always drunk driving. The medicine has been used on the basis of a doctor’s prescription and in accordance with the treatment instructions.