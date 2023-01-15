Substances | Amina, 25, lived for years in drug circles – This is a woman’s part in a street culture dominated by men

In drug circles, you gain respect by using violence, says Amina, who has given up drugs and is training to become an experience specialist. According to him, a woman can avoid becoming a victim by changing “like a man”. Now Amina wants to bring women’s problems to light.

When Amina was about 17 years old, he used drugs even on a daily basis.

At first it was mainly about cannabis and amphetamine. Later, benzos came along, i.e. benzodiazepines, which are intended as medicine but are commonly misused.

Experimenting with alcohol and drugs with friends had started a few years earlier.