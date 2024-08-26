Substances | A large vocational school announces that it will soon be nicotine-free – “In class, you often feel like putting a bag to your lips”

Substances|Concern about the increased use of nicotine products by students in Satakunta spawned the Nicotine-free amis project. It starts in all Sataedu vocational schools in six locations.

Ulvilan A second-year student studying to become a nurse at Sataedu Emmi Ikävalko, 32, has almost gone three weeks without a cigarette, as he plans to stop smoking once and for all.

Ikävalko, who started smoking at the age of 14, has only been able to stay smoke-free for a long time while waiting for his daughter, who is now 11 years old.