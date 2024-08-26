Monday, August 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Substances | A large vocational school announces that it will soon be nicotine-free – “In class, you often feel like putting a bag to your lips”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Substances | A large vocational school announces that it will soon be nicotine-free – “In class, you often feel like putting a bag to your lips”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Concern about the increased use of nicotine products by students in Satakunta spawned the Nicotine-free amis project. It starts in all Sataedu vocational schools in six locations.

Ulvilan A second-year student studying to become a nurse at Sataedu Emmi Ikävalko, 32, has almost gone three weeks without a cigarette, as he plans to stop smoking once and for all.

Ikävalko, who started smoking at the age of 14, has only been able to stay smoke-free for a long time while waiting for his daughter, who is now 11 years old.

#Substances #large #vocational #school #announces #nicotinefree #class #feel #putting #bag #lips

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]