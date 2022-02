Hospital in San Martín, in Greater Buenos Aires, where several of those poisoned with adulterated cocaine were taken| Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Two laboratory tests identified carfentanil in the adulterated cocaine that killed 24 people and left several hospitalized in Buenos Aires province last week.

Carfentanil is a potent synthetic opioid used as a veterinary anesthetic in large animals such as elephants and rhinos. The information was published by the newspaper Clarin this Thursday (10).

Police will now investigate how the substance was added to cocaine sold in Puerta 8, an emergency settlement located in Tres de Febrero, in the province of Buenos Aires. The main suspect of selling the drug, Paraguayan Joaquín Aquino, nicknamed “Paisa”, was arrested last Thursday (3) and Argentina announced its expulsion from the country.