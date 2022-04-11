Substance abuse The psychedelic nature of “magic mushrooms” protects against drug addiction, was revealed in an extensive study

Opioid dependence did not develop as often as in people who had never used it than in people who had never used it.

Stateside it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people died of opioid overdoses in the 21st century. Many have become addicted to pain medication prescribed by a doctor.

In the opioid crisis, help could be found in another type of central nervous system active substance, psilocybin.

New U.S. research according to people who have tried psilocybin have not been as easily trapped in an opioid hook as those who have never used psilocybin.

Certain the psilocybin contained in the fungal species, like ayahuasca and lsd, is a psychedelic substance. They have been extensively studied in recent years in the treatment of mental disorders.

Psychedels create aberrant, dreamy or mystical states of consciousness. The line between self and the outside world may be blurred.

In treatment studies, people have received psychedelic help for depression, anxiety-related anxiety, alcohol and nicotine addiction, and suicidal ideation.

Also the drug extract may relax with psychedelics.

Published two years ago online survey-based researchin which participants reported a significant reduction in drug dependence after psychedelic use.

When 96 percent of respondents initially met the addiction criteria, the proportion dropped to 27 percent after self-initiated psychedelic experimentation. Respondents experimented with psilobycin-containing fungi or lsd.

American research in Scientific Reports provides additional support for psychedelic protection against drug dependence.

Researcher in Psychology at Harvard University Grant Jones and her colleagues from a survey of more than 200,000 people examined the link between opioid dependence and psychedelic use.

In addition to psilocybin, the surveys asked about experiments with lsd, mescaline cactus, and extracted or synthetic mescaline.

It was found that opioid dependence was 30 percent lower in those who had tried psilocybin.

No similar association with opioid dependence was observed with the use of other psychedelics.

Previous studies have also found that different psychedelics can have different effects on mental health problems.

Jones and colleagues speculate that psilocybin may reduce dependence by affecting the brain neurotransmitters serotonin or dopamine. These mediators underlie the addictions.

The mystical experience gained under the psychedelic itself can also give you the strength to break free from the drug.

In one study, it was precisely the mystical and perceived spiritual experience that seemed to explain how easily smokers got rid of their nicotine addiction.

In addition, psychedelics are thought to restore the brain to a state of plasticity. In it, the brain could be used to steer away from the addictions associated with addiction through therapy.

“ Psychedels are considered safe compared to other drugs.

Psychedelics have been classified as illegal drugs and have not been approved as a treatment despite promising studies.

However Nature Journal the article said a year ago that some U.S. states and cities are planning to allow psychedelics in treatments.

Finnish researchers In the scientific journal Duodecim according to a review published by psychedelics, psychedelics are considered safe compared to other drugs.

Psychedelics also do not cause physical withdrawal symptoms.

