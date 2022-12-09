Substance abuse services | The city evicts its own substance abuse service from Itäkeskus with the threat of a fine

The day center for substance users was ordered to be evicted because the premises are being used against the building permit.

In Itäkeskus The fate of Symppisen, which is located in the city, was discussed in the environmental and permit division of the city environmental board on Thursday.

The chamber imposed a running fine on the company renting the space if the provision of health and social services in the store space owned by the company does not end by January 1, 2024.

The basic amount of the fine is 20,000 euros, and thereafter 5,000 euros for each month that operations continue on the premises.

Nice guy operates in a space located at street level, which according to the original building permit is a shop space.

According to the Environment and Permits Division, the shareholder who rented the space has changed the purpose of use of the store space to a service space comparable to social and healthcare services without the necessary building permit.

The Environment and Licensing Division justifies the decision by saying that public social and health services are very different in nature from shop operations. If the purpose of use of the premises were to be changed, it would require several measures related to, for example, the accessibility of the premises.

According to the Environment and Permits Division, the area is intended for commercial and office buildings and the site plan does not allow public service activities.

To the Environment and Permit Division in the response it submitted, the company that owns Liiketila appeals to the general nature of the definition of the store space.

Symppis’ daily operations are compared to stores, because customers spend more or less time in Symppis as well. In Symppis, customers receive health advice, others porridge, depending on their needs, the response states.

In addition, the company appeals to equality. The karaoke bar Idän Piste operates in the adjacent premises, and in the same building there is, among other things, a medical clinic. In the response, it is pointed out that similar measures have not been taken against the operators of these facilities as against Sympp.

Nice guy has operated in a property located on Turunlinnantie for 14 years. Symppis is a day center run by the City of Helsinki’s social services, which offers, among other things, health counseling for people with substance abuse and mental health problems.

In addition to Itäkeskus, Symppiksä currently operates in Kontula and Sörnäis. Around 200–250 customers visit Itäkeskus every day. Usually thousands of needles are changed.