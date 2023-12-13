Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 19:19

The report of the provisional measure that deals with ICMS subsidy, presented this Wednesday, 13th, by deputy Luiz Fernando Faria (PSD-MG), included “tortoises” that alter the offshore law sanctioned today by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Jabuti is a jargon used to refer to excerpts included in legislative proposals that have no relation to the main content.

The article included in the MP allows individuals offshore outside a tax haven with their own active income above 60% of the total to opt for automatic taxation of profits on December 31st of each year. The section of the original law did not provide for this modality, meaning that these individuals would necessarily be taxed only on the provision of profits.

In practice, the original law said that only offshore companies in tax havens, which do not produce their own wealth, would have to pay income tax every year on the profits generated, even if they did not send resources to the individual in Brazil. The MP allows offshore companies outside the tax haven to also opt for the automatic taxation regime. Tax experts interviewed by the report consider the change “harmless”, as individuals would not choose a tax regime that is less beneficial to them.

The report also changes other points of the offshore law. For example, in the case of funds that invest in other funds and keep this investment controlled in a subaccount, the text makes it clear that the Income Tax Withheld at Source (IRRF) of 15% will only be due when the shares are sold. The opinion also allows these investor funds not to tax Interest on Equity (JCP) and dividends received from investees, as long as they are reinvested in accordance with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The MP also includes another change that says that if the investment fund fails to comply with the conditions for “non-taxation”, defined in the law, it will be subject to taxation from the moment it fails to comply with the legislation. According to experts, this measure creates legal certainty, as it makes it clear that non-compliance will not have retroactive effects.

Another tortoise included by the MP creates a balance in the tax burden between intercity road transport and regular air transport of passengers, two sectors competing with each other. As the current legislation governing air passenger transport has a zero PIS/COFINS rate, the device ends up benefiting bus companies.