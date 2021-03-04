CAIRO (Reuters) – The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum said today, Thursday, that Supporting petroleum products It’s down about 45 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year 2020-2021.

Minister Tariq Al-Mulla said in statements to Reuters, that “subsidies for petroleum products fell to 8.4 billion pounds ($ 537.8 million) in the first half from 14.1 billion pounds in the budget, compared to 15.25 billion pounds a year ago.”

The Ministry of Finance aims that petroleum subsidies for the current fiscal year will reach 28.193 billion pounds.