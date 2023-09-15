The Chinese warning came after the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced, under pressure from France, the opening of an investigation into Chinese support for electric cars, in a step welcomed by manufacturers in the European Union that denounce unfair competition.

“Global markets are full of cheap Chinese electric cars whose prices are kept artificially low thanks to huge public subsidies,” von der Leyen said.

The investigation is likely to witness the European Union attempting to impose measures to protect companies by imposing customs duties on cars believed to be sold at reduced prices, which affects fair competition in the market.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce described the investigation as “an explicit protectionist measure that would sharply disrupt the global supply chain of the auto industry, including in the European Union.”

Trade with China accounts for about 2.5 percent of the euro zone’s GDP.

Trade war fears

European Union Economics Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, was not bothered by the warning when asked whether the euro zone economy could withstand if the European Union imposed any new tariffs.

He said in statements ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Spain that he was not worried, “but we have to deal with this matter very seriously,” noting that “there is no specific reason for a reaction (from China), but it is always possible.”

The investigation comes after France pushed Brussels to take stronger measures to defend European industry against growing threats from China and the United States.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stressed the strength of the European Union, rejecting accusations of a protectionist approach.

He said in a statement to Bloomberg TV on Friday evening, “We should not fear any country. We are the European Union… We are the strongest continent economically.”

He continued, “We are not here to launch any trade war,” adding, “It has nothing to do with protectionism.”

He added, “It is good that Europe realizes the necessity of defending its economic interests,” pointing to measures taken by the United States and China to protect their economies.

For its part, Germany, which includes a group of the world’s largest automakers, supported the investigation despite its concerns about it.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, “If there are concerns that (the investigation) is unfair, it must be considered,” noting that “global trade is built on rules that also apply to electric cars.”

Gentiloni admitted that the level of trade with China “varies among member states.”

China is the largest global market for major German car brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes and BMW, and is also considered the main destination for major French luxury goods companies such as Kering and Hermes.

“A commercial superpower”

In addition, the Spanish Minister of Economy, Nadia Calvino, insisted that the European Union is a “superglobal trading power” and strongly supported the measure against China.

Experts believe that Chinese cars outperform European competitors by about 20 percent, and Brussels believes this may be due to illegal practices, but Beijing confirms that its industry is reaping the benefits of investment.

In the race to produce clean technology, the European Union seeks not to repeat its past mistakes.

When Russia began its war against Ukraine, the bloc rushed to search for alternative energy sources and spent billions of euros on bringing production closer to its territory.

This year, von der Leyen launched a package of plans, including legislation, to advance the transition to a green economy and secure essential raw materials for Europe.

This year, the European Union agreed to a deal to produce more chips in Europe to provide the necessary components for electronic goods.

But Brussels also faces a challenge posed by its ally on the other side of the Atlantic.

Last year, the United States passed an inflation-reducing law that allocates $370 billion to support the energy transition, granting tax exemptions to American-made electric vehicles and batteries.