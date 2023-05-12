A farmer protests the shortage of fuel, in Santa Cruz (Bolivia), on May 8. JUAN CARLOS FERNANDEZ (AFP)

Bolivia suffers a constant bleeding of three fuels: diesel, gasoline and gas. The first two are smuggled out to neighboring countries. The gas is diverted through clandestine private connections or used for the illegal production of electricity. The cause is the same: low Bolivian prices. Being subsidized, fuels are significantly cheaper than in neighboring countries or alternative energy options. President Luis Arce began an operation to control this contraband “in reverse” with the hope of saving the country 250 million dollars. In response, the distributors and the main consumers of hydrocarbons protest against the restrictions that this plan provokes.

A liter of gasoline in Bolivia costs 50 cents, less than half that in Argentina or Brazil, and a third of the price in Paraguay, Peru and Chile. The internal values ​​of fuels have been frozen since the end of the last century. Simultaneously, the international price of oil has gone through many ups and downs. The country was able to easily withstand the rises when it was a major exporter of gas and produced most of the gasoline it consumed (diesel, on the other hand, has always had to partly import it, because its fields contain only a small amount of oil heavy).

Then, as Arce recently acknowledged, the Bolivian reservoirs “got tired.” In 2021, the country had to import almost the same value for gasoline and diesel as it exported for natural gas. And, in 2022, it became an importer of hydrocarbons: it exported 3.4 billion dollars of gas and, simultaneously, imported 4.365 billion dollars of gasoline and diesel. This mismatch is the main cause of the shortage of dollars suffered by the country in this period. For her, the Government has just promulgated a law that authorizes the Central Bank to sell part of the gold from its reserves to obtain the US currency.

The Bolivian fuel import suffered an abrupt change between 2021, when it amounted to 2,120 million dollars, and 2022, the year in which the figure doubled. This jump was due, in part, to the increase in the international price of oil, which rose from $82 a barrel in September 2021 to $108 in June 2022 (and then fell, but remaining above $70 a barrel). . It was also caused by the increase in the number of vehicles. The third cause was illegal: an “overdemand” for smuggling to neighboring countries through borders full of clandestine crossings.

So far, how much is lost through smuggling has not been accurately measured, but the government believes that it can save around $250 million by better controlling the borders. “We detected that in 2022 a motorcycle loaded more gasoline than ten tanker trucks,” Franklin Molina, Minister of Hydrocarbons, illustrated at a press conference. He said that they also identified vendors that increased their fuel purchases by 100 and 200%.

Limit of 120 liters per month

The Government has mobilized the military and its officials in the Sovereignty plan, which tightens control of internal fuel purchases. This had already existed since the State took over the oil business, but until now it had only been complied with very laxly. The mechanism consists in the fact that consumers, who must be registered in an electronic monitoring system that identifies the license plates of their vehicles, purchase a maximum of 120 liters per month per person. Those who need more must process a specific authorization.

Groups of producers from Santa Cruz, which is the agro-industrial region of the country, have organized “tractorazos”, that is, roadblocks with heavy machinery to demand the suspension of restrictions: “At harvest time, a single tractor consumes 600 liters per day” and “we are producers, not processors”, were some of the reasons they put forward.

The gas stations, the only link in the oil production chain in private hands, complained about having been given the role of commissioners to prevent smuggling. The Government threatened to intervene in gasoline stations that resist complying with its instructions.

Opposition economists are skeptical about what these actions can achieve. “Reverse” fuel smuggling also occurs in other countries with subsidized prices, such as Ecuador and Venezuela. Various specialists have proposed, as a structural response, lifting the subsidies that mainly benefit the middle class that owns cars, maintaining the protection of the poorest. The Government has ruled out this possibility. He prefers to bet on the construction of biodiesel plants, which produce fuel from soybeans and other vegetables. Some public investments have already been earmarked for this, but they are controversial due to their economic efficiency and environmental cost.

