The road that runs in front of Carbonnel in Almuñécar had a dangerous dip in the surface, right on the corner of the San Sebastian junction.

Maintenance workers from the water-utility company, Waters and Services dug into the dip and found a hollow underneath, which had caused the road surface to subside a little.

Had the tarmac given completely, it would have most certainly caused an accident.

It was the Town Hall that brought the problem to the attention of the utility company as the affected area was right next to a watermains manhole.

