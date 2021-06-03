In the first four months of the year, the Government allocated more than US $ 165 million to subsidize Aerolineas Argentinas. This is clear from the report that the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, presented to the Senate of the Nation, where he will present this Thursday, and in which he gave details on the execution of the expenditure destined for the state airline, which was expropriated in 2008 and today Pablo Ceriani is driving.

Exactly $ 16,538.2 million Were executed in the first quarter of 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance, which reported the pace of spending by Aerolineas Argentinas under the concept of “Capital Contributions”, which is framed in ehe program 87 of the Ministry of Transportation, called “Financial assistance to public companies and other entities” and it is included within the jurisdiction 91 of the budget: “Obligations in charge of the Treasury”.

Taking the official dollar price of Banco Nación, at $ 100, the quarterly expense amounts to US $ 165 million, above the annual forecasts. These are the funds that are used mainly to pay salaries in the area, in a context of fragility for the aeronautical sector, one of the most affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with strong restrictions and few flights operated due to the closure of borders.

Aerolineas Argentinas planes were used to bring vaccines. Photo Press Aerolineas Argentinas.

In the extensive report that Cafiero gave to the Upper House, a query from the radical senator Silvia Giacoppo stood out, which in the midst of the questions asked by the legislators about the arrival of vaccines to the country was internalized especially by the news of the airline.

Giacoppo first asked about the operating result of the firm during the 2020 financial year, to which the Chief of Staff, in writing, responded, after a long introduction, that Aerolineas had received financial assistance in the whole of last year for $ 45,076.4 million.

But the next query, the 431, requested more details. And from the Cabinet they answered that the airline has a debt of “US $ 300 million, a cash of just US $ 9 million and an operating deficit of US $ 680 million. “, described by the Government as an inheritance from the management of Mauricio Macri.



Alberto Fernández, meeting at the Olivos farm with the head of Aerolineas Argentinas, Pablo Ceriani.

In addition, they detailed the expense that accumulates this 2021, of $ 16,538,214,534 in the first four months. In the attachment of annexes to the document that they made, it is detailed how the State was sending funds to Airlines in this period.

On January turn $ 2,245.7 million; on February, $ 5,000 million; on March, $ 5.3 billion; and in April, $ 3,992.4 million. Around the same time of last year, even after a first quarter with a lot of air traffic activity prior to the pandemic, it had disbursed a 50% less funds to the coffers of Aerolineas Argentinas: $ 10,916 million.

Measured in dollars, spending has been high, above the levels of Mauricio Macri’s management, which in his last year as President averaged an annual outflow of funds of around US $ 200 million. The situation, of course, was very different from the current one, with a multiplicity of daily flights, millionaire spending on fuel and more active personnel, which meant a greater acceleration in the departure destined for the area.



Aerolineas Argentinas, in 2010, when Cristina Kirchner was president and Mariano Recalde was the head of the company.

However, the expenditure allocated by the Government on Airlines continues to be well below the levels reached in the second term of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. By case, in 2012, according to the Chequeado website, US $ 900 million annually to the flag carrier. At that time, the president of the company was Mariano Recalde, today a national senator and one of the founders of the group La Cámpora, together with Máximo Kirchner. From 2013 to 2015, his vice there was Pablo Ceriani, who today leads the company, with the endorsement of La Cámpora and the Instituto Patria.

Ceriani usually replicates on his Twitter account each of the trips made by Aerolineas Argentinas in search of vaccines, the main activity that the company has been having in times of almost total slowdown in commercial operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.