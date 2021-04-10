“Argentina managed to be very successful in something: in generating poverty”Says economist Marina Dal Pogetto with bitter irony. His colleague Fausto Spotorno, from the OJF consulting firm, proposes to change the axis of the debate: “The problem is not poverty -he emphasizes-, the root of everything is that Argentina does not generate wealth”. The two concepts expose gravity and depth of a scourge, families whose income does not cover the basic food basket, who has not stopped growing in recent decades.

The latest statistics released by INDEC hurts and offends: in 2020, between the economic downturn due to quarantine and the loss of people’s income, poverty rose from 35.5% to 42% and today affects 19 million Argentines, 3 million more than the previous year. The figures offer the worst side of the crisis and this despite the high social spending (AUH, IFE and Alimentar card, among others), which forces to debate new formulas. “In the 70s poverty was 4%”Compares Ricardo Delgado, partner at Analytica.

Analysts believe that the time has come to review the policies that have been applied in recent decades to eradicate it. And this includes economic growth, education, investment and, above all, the creation of registered jobs. “The relationship between employment and poverty is very direct. In the second quarter of 2020, 3.8 million jobs were lost and 2.8 million were recovered ”, Delgado graphs.

In the balance of the pandemic, so far, 1 million people lost their jobs. The same thing happens in each crisis, says the director of the Observatory of Social Debt of the UCA, Agustín Salvia. “In each one, poverty grows and then goes down with the rebounds. But there is a common denominator: you get fewer jobs and lower quality jobs”, He clarified.

This is demonstrated by the statistics of the last decades and the crises, each time closer to each other: Rodrigazo (1975), 82 (Malvinas), 89/90 (hyperinflations), 1995 (Tequila), 2002 (exit from convertibility), 2009 (Lehman Brothers), 2014 and 2018. “The usual mechanism was to reactivate the domestic market without a sustainable model, which produces consumption bubbles, inflation and loss of the real power of wages,” the specialist listed.

Salvia proposes to change a model, which generated imbalances, deficits, inflation and job insecurity. “We must increase the supply of goods and services, the creation of employment and make labor laws more flexible with a guaranteed floor”, He opines. His idea is to benefit companies that create registered employment, especially SMEs, “because poverty is basically nourished by informal workers”.

“You don’t get out of this with plans or redistribution, but with growth. Because by distributing the only thing that is achieved is to worsen the picture ”, Spotorno remarks. The economist maintains that current policies “they punish the employer and subsidize the poor”, Which generates a vicious circle whose results are those shown by the INDEC. Spotorno proposes policies that allow “subsidize those who create jobs”.

“At this point in the party,” adds the economist, “we cannot insist on this more. We must generate wealth and change programs so that they benefit companies that hire workers, train them, and train them. people who have not had a job for many years”. Spotorno believes that the State should assist these actions and grant benefits (reductions in employer or tax contributions) so that companies can meet those costs.

Dal Pogetto argues that in the period after the exit from convertibility, Argentina lost the great opportunity to create a currency and to channel inflation. “Until 2007, full employment was reached,” he explains, “at the cost of delay the exchange rate and without taking into account the rigidities of the labor market”.

That produced, adds the economist, “a pull in demand and wages based on the closure of the economy and the loss of competitiveness”. On the other hand, informality is not something linear and is a global phenomenon. In this sense, he gives two examples: “A programmer who exports knowledge and charges in bitcoins is an informal worker but with high productivity. It is also informal the one who makes money, who are the ones who finally stay out, “he says.

Broadly speaking, the labor market is made up of 19 million people who have or are looking for work. Of that mass, 6 million are formal jobs and 3.2 million are in the public sector. This means that more than half of the economically active population does so outside the system. “Today Argentina has an uncompetitive private sector and the only source of competitiveness is to destroy the salary”, He concludes.

The current situation and the increase in poverty, experts agree, offer few alternatives. In the short term, interprets Fernando Marengo, from Arriazu Macroanalistas, “there are people who have a hard time and you have to take care of them, but the assistance cannot be permanent and without any consideration“, He says. On the other hand, he adds that in the medium term, the only solution to reduce poverty is to implement a comprehensive plan that encourages investment, eliminates inflation, lowers tax pressure, makes the labor market more flexible and opens up the economy. “Everything would seem politically incorrect,” he ironically.

Guido Lorenzo, from LCG, interprets that the economy comes from a chronic stagnation. “In the last 50 years, the economy grew on average between 2 and 2.4% with the population increasing 1%. Well below the world rate, which ranges between 3.5% and 4%, ”he said. And he added that, in parallel, “spending was increasing and Social plans were abused without compensation and that is not inclusion“, it states. The solution? “A broad political agreement to define an inclusive growth profile,” he says.

The impact of the crisis on the labor market

For economists, the close relationship between the economic course and poverty requires reviewing the policies applied in recent years. The latest data released by INDEC illustrates the magnitude of a drama that affects 42% of the population and 19 million Argentines. They are families with insufficient income to complete the basic basket, estimated at nearly $ 58,000 for a married couple with two children.

The economic model, says Fernando Marengo, from Arriazu Macroanalistas, has a lot to do with this social drama. “The greatest center of misery are the urbanites and they are the result of an import substitution policy ”, he says. The reason, adds the specialist, is that “when you have a plant and you have to supply the domestic market, you place it near the consumption centers, in the urban areas, and you take people out of the rest of the country ”. Precisely, a clear example is the GBA, where poverty climbed to 51%.

Thus, poverty feeds back, which prompts a greater effort by the State (social plans, AUH, IFE, among others) to mitigate it. To break the trend, interprets Ricardo Delgado, from Analytica, “the basic thing is to have a stable macro and generate the conditions to invest.” The economist maintains that the latest numbers are not the sole responsibility of the pandemic.

Current poverty figures are very close to the worst historical records: in the hyperinflation of 1990 it was 47% and in 2002, with the collapse of convertibility, it reached 57.5%, a record.

A crisis is a poor factory, something that Argentines know by heart. Jobs are lost and wages fall. Both recover in the periods of exit, but not in the same way, warn the specialists. “When the economy bounces, poverty never returns to the previous level and it is probable that now it will not return to the levels registered in 2015 “, emphasizes Delgado.

The director of the Observatory of Social Debt of the UCA, Agustín Salvia, considers that in the successive crises the entire labor market deteriorates. “There are two key factors: the number of jobs is lower and the quality is lower”, He lists. To put it another way, jobs are lost, there are fewer hours and wages fall as well.

On the other hand, Salvia considers that what happened after convertibility was paradigmatic: “More jobs were created, but with much lower wages than in the 1990s and with increased informality. Precisely, poverty is nourished by informality and the precariousness of workers, ”he said.

Social measures to cushion the effects of the crisis represent a crossroads. Experts agree that welfare crutches cannot be removed at once in critical periods, but warn that they must be replaced by genuine employment, at least in the short term. On this point, the director of the consulting firm LCG, Guido Lorenzo, warns that “the size of public spending is a drag on the economy”.

Lorenzo interprets that the adjustments always fall on the private sector “and on the public, nothing.” In his understanding, under current conditions, “the State should show a little prudence in spending” and advises to reformulate old practices that suffocate the economy as a whole. “It would be necessary to remove privileges, eliminate regulatory frameworks, lower taxes and strengthen an agenda to insert Argentina into the world,” he says.

Marina Dal Pogetto assures that “it is very difficult to grow with high inflation, because savings cannot be transferred to investment in a country that has no currency.”

Look also

