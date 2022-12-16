As user losses and other issues on the platform become known, Netflix revealed a plan with announcements. In this way, a cheaper subscription would be available, but with the disadvantage of seeing commercials. With this plan already available for a couple of months, A new report has indicated that the scope of this option is less than expected.

According to Digiday, the ad option on Netflix is ​​not fulfilling what was promised in the contracts with the companies. This means that inventory, or the number of views each ad has, they would be serving almost 80% of what was promised. In this situation, the platform would be returning the amount of the remaining 20%.

The report mentions that the price per thousand views started at $65. The Disney +, for example, in its plan with ads would be at $50 dollars. Given this, Netflix has been lowering the price to $55 dollars, a price that continues to place them at the top of the sector. However, everything indicates that this problem with the volume of users will have a downward effect on price negotiations for 2023.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that Netflix had “delivery” contracts, with which, companies would receive only what is generated. Similarly, analysts have mentioned that this is a plan with slow growth, so the numbers could increase over the next year.

Via: digiday