This afternoon, Real Zaragoza presented its season ticket campaign – under the slogan ‘The wind that flies our flag’ – marked by the consequences of the pandemic. Last season’s season ticket holders were unable to attend the last seven matches at La Romareda, including the playoff, and there is still no date for the return of fans to the stadiums, so the Aragonese club has decided to reduce the price of season tickets by 60% compared to last year, which are now called membership cards.

In addition, those fans who renew will also receive a coupon worth 15% of the 2020-21 season card for use in a purchase in the official club store, either in person or online, which will be valid until June 30, 2021 and will be in addition to other discounts or promotions. Likewise, they will keep their quota from last season frozen in the 2021-22 course, regardless of the category in which the Aragonese team is.

The renewal of cards with direct debit – the account charge will take place on October 16 – will be carried out automatically unless the holder indicates that he opts for any of the other options offered by the club, explained later, before the 9 of October. Those who do not have a direct debit can begin to carry out all the procedures from Monday 28 of this month, mostly with digital processing from the subscriber’s area. The last day to renew will be October 23.

Subscribers also have the possibility of making the full payment of the membership card in support of the club, that is, the same fee as last season. They can request it in the online subscriber area until October 9 and in the offices of Real Zaragoza until 23 of that same month. These paid members will receive a formal institutional recognition in the coming months.

On the other hand, subscribers can also renew as a non-subscriber member for an exceptional 30 euros. In this way, they will not be able to access the matches, but they will be able to maintain their seniority and will have the option of recovering their seat in the 2021-22 academic year. In this case, the subscribers will not enjoy the discount coupon in the store or the freezing of the quotas next season.

In all types of renewals, any refund request with respect to the six games that could not be accessed in the final stretch of last season is eliminated. This can be requested by fans who wish to unsubscribe. In this case, they will be reimbursed 15% of the subscription price for the 2019-20 academic year and they will be able to carry out this procedure in person at the La Romareda ticket office until October 9.

New registrations can be made from November 3, depending on the occupation of each area. The price will be 60% of the rates for the 2019-20 season, with the exception of the ‘pequeabono’ and the ‘pequecarné’, which, as with renovations, will continue to be priced at 30 and 10 euros, respectively. In addition, fans can also register as non-paid members for 50 euros.

Finally, changes in the location of subscribing members can be made from October 26 to 30, depending on availability, while all membership card holders, subscribers and non-subscribers, will continue to have a 10% discount in the official store, 25% discount on photo sessions at the stadium, advantages in numerous establishments associated with the club and free on the La Romareda Tour. They will also participate in exclusive raffles for them during the season and will have priority to purchase tickets for the visiting area, if the circumstances arise.

Precisely, Real Zaragoza has also reported on how it will proceed in the event that there are capacity limitations: “From the first day on which the authorities allow access to the stadiums with a limited capacity (less than 100%), the available seats will be offered – exclusively among subscribing members – at no cost. Depending on the location of the member and the percentage available in their area, they will have the possibility to reserve a ticket online through the subscriber area until availability is exhausted. The club will prioritize that the largest number of subscribing members have the opportunity to receive tickets for matches with this condition, so that, depending on the supply of seats and the demand for subscribers, access to them will rotate among them “.