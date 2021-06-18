The RCD Mallorca launches the subscriber campaign for the 2021-2022 season with the return of the team to the Santander League.

The renewal must be done online in the subscriber area of ​​the official website of the vermilion club. Those over 65 who need assistance can do so by calling 971 221 535 or sending an email to taquillas@rcdmallorca.es

Payment can be made by credit card, PayPal and As a novelty this season, the payment of the season tickets can be financed in up to 9 months.

Dates and important information:

-The subscription renewal period It is from June 18 to July 11 (included).

-The way to renew the subscriber card is online, except in the category of over 65s, who can also do it in person by requesting an appointment.

-The subscribers who want to change tier can request it through the web form, the changes will be made by the club (whenever possible for free seats) and must renew in the period from July 14 to 18 with the new assigned location.

-The subscribers who want improve your seat within the same tierThey may do so by appointment or online form (once the campaign is over).

-The new highs They will be processed from July 20 onwards via online on the club’s website and side seats will be assigned, since the free exchanges will be left for improvements by the subscribers. To improve the seat of the subscriber within the same tier, it will be done during the 21/22 season by appointment or online form (when the campaign ends).

-To be paid It is essential to sign the Data Protection Law.

-The cards will be digital, Only physicals will be delivered for those over 65 who request it.