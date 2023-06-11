Definitely, the payment scheme in small amounts has been the key to the success of the Coppel department store chain, since many people who live in the Mexican territory do not have sufficient financial solvency to pay for products such as furniture or electrical appliances in cash.

Now, in case you didn’t know, there are different ways to pay Coppel, beyond going to physical branches or Coppel Canada stores. And it is that the company of Sinaloan origin has different payment methods online.

One of the most practical online payment methods to Coppel is the one that can be made in convenience stores oxxothis according to what the same company refers to on its official website.

Thus, according to what is detailed on the official web portal of the Mexican department store chain, the following is what you must do to be able to pay at Oxxo:

*Go to any Oxxo store branch

*Once you are at the checkout, inform the person answering that you will make a payment to Coppel

*After this, you must provide your customer number, which can be found on the Coppel credit card, on the account statement and on the payment receipt

It should be noted that the payment made in Oxxo will be distributed in all accounts, the first being the overdue balance, and then the current accounts. It must be borne in mind that it is not allowed to select an account to pay.

Likewise, when paying Coppel at Oxxo convenience stores, said company charges you a commission of 13 pesos per transaction.

For its part, the payment made to Coppel in Oxxo must be greater than 100 Mexican pesos and less than 10,000 Mexican pesos, per transaction.

Finally, you can pay Coppel in Oxxo 24 hours a day, reflecting the online payment instantly.

As you may have noticed, it is quite easy to make payments for furniture, appliances, cell phones, and electronics devices that you got on credit in Coppel by going to any Oxxo store. However, the drawback is that there is a limit and a minimum payment, coupled with the fact that you cannot choose which account you will pay to.