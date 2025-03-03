03/03/2025



In the photos you can see on the furniture of many rooms we can find the candid family portraits with twins with their parents and a dog in a country background. The distinctive brand is that together with them we can see a larger couple with gray hair. Against what could be believed they are not family members, but as if they were. Because in practice These subrogated grandparents are the ‘paste relatives’ that these people need. For some it is a customary comedy that is agreed among all parties. But deep down, it is a ‘post -life’ family with substitute grandparents for sUbsanar the problems of loneliness, distancing or duel of the 21st century.

Both parties have the opportunity to meet through a Facebook group called ‘Surrogate Grandparents USA’. He created, in 2015, Donna Skora, a 68 -year -old retired legal assistant who makes electric bicycles or kayaks and is a third cousin of Bob Dylan. «We distance ourselves from our son and daughter -in -law, without us choosing itwhen our grandson was born. I created the group to try to fill the emptiness we felt and help other people who were in a situation similar to ours, ”explains Skora to ABC.

On the one hand, they are grandparents who saw how their biological children erased them from their lives or they distanced themselves. On the other, it’s about women and men with deceased parents that yearn that those absent grandparents could see their children’s games or have someone to give a detail for Father’s Day. In the most successful cases there are subrogate grandparents that they have an Excel sheet to organize all their substitutes ‘grandchildren’ with which they will share their future snacks.

“My children need someone else to love them”

«I realized very soon that Grandparents’s alienation syndrome and distancing is a worldwide problem that continues to grow. And there was no program in the United States so that the elderly who miss their grandchildren could approach and connect with families whose children miss their grandparents in their lives, ”says Skora. For her it is a way to try to advance and heal the pain that causes distancing and alienation syndrome of grandparents. And among the publications as personal ads we can find stories of all kinds:









“Hello everyone. My name is Paul and I live in Maryland. I have a desperate need to have a paternal and affectionate relationship in my life. My parents don’t live and my grandparents died when I was young. My grandmother was my world and I miss her a lot. I am new in this group, but I would love to make some connections ».

«It’s a risky bet. Hello, my name is Mark. My wife and I live on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. I’m interested in sharing my Jewish cultural heritage with a family, maybe with older childrenin an effort to give some sense to our current times through the broadest vision of someone who has lived and studied the history of these last decades. As a former journalist, I appreciate sharing stories, perspectives and conversations ».

«I am looking for a substitute family for my 3 children in Cambridge. We have no family here and very few relatives outside. I am studying part -time and working and we all feel the void of not having a family. Especially after my sister died last year.

«Anyone near Gold Canyon, Arizona looking for grandparents? We are a young, retired and active couple, married for 40 years, who would love to have the opportunity to share timeknowledge, special occasions and friendship with a beautiful family. We love traveling, walking, navigating, skiing, camping and going to baseball matches, or exploring new things that children are trying to try. We are farmers who love people, pets and cattle. Answer if you think we could be an option for your family … ».

A growing problem

At present, Skora tells that 27% of the US adult population, which are 68 million people, has distanced themselves of at least one member of his family. It is one of the highest rates in the world. “It is a problem that grows very rapidly and a solution is not glimpsed,” he says. And ‘Psychology Today’ indicates that some data suggest that even One in four people is separated from at least one family member.

Surrogate Grandparents USA went from only 30 members to more than 11,000. Something that is not as surprising if as Joshua Coleman explains, in his book ‘The Rules of Distancy’ Abuse and divorce are common causes, as are disagreements about money, sexual orientation, religion or political. «Deciding which people to keep close or far has become an important life strategy. Today nothing ties an adult with his parents beyond the son’s desire to have a relationship with them, ”says Coleman.

A case collected in the media is that of Karen who has two biological daughters, but after the divorce the greatest cut contact with her and the child also distanced himself. A situation that was devastating for her. However, it reached a clear conclusion: “I’m not going to live my life being sad, and there are people who want to have relationships with people like me.”. It was then that he went to Surrogate Grandparents USA. The idea did not seem strange, he tells ‘Wired’, because his neighbors next door during his childhood took care of her for a large part of the time, even when they died he inherited most of his heritage. The idea was to risk a safe space and take the first step. Becoming clear that andThis project is not a way for families to find a free babysitter or someone to give them money.

Skora explains that when a member, whether a grandfather or a family looking for a grandfather, sees a member with which he is interested in connecting a message through Facebook Messenger. They also have two lists, one for grandparents looking for connections and one for families looking for connections. Members can consult them to see who can live near them and communicate. From that moment, they spend time knowing to see if everything will work.

The invisible family

Skora has created another Facebook page, which is an open letter to the grandson he does not know. A personal diary called ‘Braden Skora’s invisible family.’ “Is An open page for our grandson That talks about distancing, share photos and publications about my feelings and emotions. Not just hope that one day I find the page, I also think it is a way to help raise awareness about alienation syndrome, ”he says.

This problem and loneliness have become issues with peculiar and extreme solutions in other countries, such as the aging population of Japan. In the country of the rising sun you can rent to a grandfather for 7.50 euros the time and the page is called Ossan Rental. These are the elderly and young people looking to be heard. They can go shopping, go to the movies, practice sports or make long trips.

Both projects have in common the idea of ​​company, advice or the search for a genuine relationship father/daughter or grandfather/grandson. And it’s lTo Technology that has managed to take a twist to family relationships and their complicated stories.